Pre-Snap Reads 3/27: Seahawks visit with top cornerback prospect ‘Sauce’ Gardner

32 more days until the NFL Draft!

Heaps: Seahawks have quietly built a 'very good' defensive line unit - Seattle Sports

Defensive line has been an area of concern for the Seahawks of late, but Jake Heaps thinks Seattle has done a good job addressing that unit.

Mid-Free Agency Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In need of a long-term quarterback solution, the Seahawks get their guy with a rare trade back into the first round and add several key pieces on both sides of the ball in reporter Corbin Smith's latest seven-round mock draft.

Seahawks use official top-30 visit on Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner

Seahawks use official top-30 visit on Cincinnati cornerback prospect Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Shoulder surgery may force 49ers to cut Jimmy Garoppolo - ProFootballTalk

Should the 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jaquiski Tartt is still a free agent, which means there is still a shot for the 49ers to re-sign him.

The Athletic: Arizona Cardinals' biggest position of need is defensive line

The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of the league's free agency period and the NFL Draft is slated right behind on April 28-30.

No first round picks since 2017, no problem for the LA Rams

The LA Rams draft will be without a first or second-round selection. In fact, the Rams won't have a first-round pick until the 2024 draft.

3 players on the Rams will make a combined $102 million in 2024 - Turf Show Times

A closer look at the future salary cap and why it makes it so important for L.A. to keep Sean McVay

New York Jets sign kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein, who lost his job with the Cowboys after 12 total misses in 2021.

Sources - Kansas City Chiefs reach 1-year deal with RB Ronald Jones II

The Chiefs and running back Ronald Jones II have reached agreement on a one-year contract, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.

Video shows that Mile High Stadium fire, damage was significant - ProFootballTalk

Chiefs interested in trading for Giants' James Bradberry, signing Stephon Gilmore, per report - CBSSports.com

Kansas City is eyeing an addition at cornerback