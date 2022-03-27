Ex-Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer hired by Dallas Cowboys

In news that’s a couple of days old but might be new to you, former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has been hired by the Dallas Cowboys in a consultant role. Schotty was Seattle’s OC from 2018-2020, and spent 2021 as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars but obviously was doomed from the start given he had the misfortune of working on Urban Meyer’s staff.

Via ESPN:

Schottenheimer will help offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with opposing team analysis and leaguewide trends. McAdoo, who worked with McCarthy in Green Bay before becoming the New York Giants’ head coach, was named Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is close with the Schottenheimer family, having worked for Brian’s father Marty for six years when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It seems the Cowboys have a thing for Seahawks assistants! Dan Quinn serves as the defensive coordinator and transformed Dallas into one of the better groups in the NFL. Quinn’s successor at DC in Seattle, Kris Richard, was the Cowboys DBs coach and passing game coordinator from 2018-2019.

Good luck to Schotty, because another disappointing ending to the Cowboys’ season could mean massive changes to their coaching staff.