Report: New York Jets ‘keeping an eye’ on trade availability of DK Metcalf

With Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams traded and given massive new contracts, there has been a lot of discussion about the future of the NFL wide receiver market. More locally, there has been speculation that the Seattle Seahawks may not necessarily keep star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Hill and Adams are both approaching 30 and had already received second contracts from their respective former teams. The likes of Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and A.J. Brown, all from the 2019 draft class, are approaching the end of their contracts at the same time. According to ESPN’s New York Jets writer Rich Cimini, the Jets are keeping watch on those three fantastic receivers.

The Jets have ties to all three. Receiver Elijah Moore played with Brown and Metcalf at Ole Miss and remains close friends with Brown. The coaching staff knows Samuel from its time in San Francisco. To say the coaches have an affinity for Samuel would be an understatement. At this point, there’s no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case. Know this: It’s harder for a fourth-year player to force a trade, compared to an older, more expensive player like Hill. But, hey, you never know. The Jets traded safety Jamal Adams after three years, didn’t they?

The Jets, of course, had eyed Tyreek Hill but ultimately he went to the Miami Dolphins instead.

In case you’re wondering, here’s what John Schneider had to say to Seattle Sports 710’s Bob Stelton about a possible Metcalf extension (aka not much).

“Specifically with extensions and contract situations, we don’t get into that,” Schneider said. “He’s an unbelievable player. It is a great question because when you look at it around the league, (because) now you’re looking at Davante and his deal and Mike Williams’ deal (for three years and $60 million with the Los Angeles Chargers) and obviously what happened with Tyreek.”

There’s been no evidence to suggest the Seahawks intend to move on from Metcalf, even with Russell Wilson no longer throwing his way.

New York can keep an eye all they want, but none of it matters if all three of them get contract extensions with their respective teams. I’m wrong a lot but I’d sooner believe all of them will get new deals and stay put than for the Jets to land any of them in a trade.