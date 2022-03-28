Pre-Snap Reads 3/28: John Schneider speaks on 2022 season

Do you have a mission statement and would you mind sharing?

Seahawks News

We need to be honest about the Seahawks' talent level before the draft starts

Seaside Joe 1119: Seattle is in the middle of a rebuild, not the beginning.

Jamal Adams, Talented Safety Group Helped Lure Sean Desai to Join Seahawks' Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Desai could have gone elsewhere after being passed over for multiple defensive coordinator jobs in January and February. But the chance to coach a loaded safety group, including the uber-talented Adams, led him to signing the dotted line to come to Seattle.

Seahawks GM breaks down additions, players set for bigger roles - Seattle Sports

Seahawks general manager John Schneider broke down several players who will play key roles for Seattle in 2022 with Wyman and Bob.

Seahawks All Access: 2022 Seahawks Media & Influencer Combine

Seahawks All Access, provides all the sights and sounds from the Seahawks' third Media & Influencer Combine!

Addressing the ‘worst case scenario’ question « Seahawks Draft Blog

A few people have asked about this and after a further tweet today, I thought I’d address it in a quick article…

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals early free agency returns and reviews - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Sunday one and all.

49ers News: Super agent Leigh Steinberg weighs in on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation - Niners Nation

ICYMI: Leigh Steinberg tells Niners Nation how he would approach the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.

Are the 49ers Doing Enough to be Super Bowl Contenders? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Not much movement out of the 49ers this offseason has been made to make them clear Super Bowl contenders.

Brian Allen Gets Wish, Center Signs with Los Angeles Rams; NFL Free Agency - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Brian Allen returning to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal

Rams News: LA saves less than expected after Robert Woods Trade - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 3/27/22.

Around The NFL

Malik Willis? Kenny Pickett? Matt Corral? It's time for Carolina Panthers to draft a first-round QB - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

The Panthers haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round since Cam Newton in 2011. Will they take one at No. 6 this year?

New York Giants co-owner John Mara says he's 'not settling' Brian Flores' lawsuit, calls allegations of 'sham' interview 'false'

Giants co-owner John Mara said Sunday at the NFL's annual meetings that he's "not settling" the lawsuit brought against the team by Brian Flores.

Deshaun Watson refuses to show any contrition, and the Browns are making it clear he won't have to

ICYMI: The answer Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry gave to the final question asked during Friday's news conference, the unsettling, unsatisfying news conference the team had after trading for Deshaun Watson and then signing him to a record-breaking $230 million contract, may have provided the most revealing moment of all.

Joe Thomas: Baker Mayfield overplayed his hand with his letter, trade request

The Cleveland Browns are moving forward with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback of the future. Jacoby Brissett was officially signed on Friday to provide depth and a potential starter should Watson get suspended.

Mike Tomlin hired Brian Flores so he “didn’t feel like he was on an island”

The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach.

Nathaniel Hackett: Offense will be what Russell Wilson likes to do

The Broncos sent five draft picks and three players to the Seahawks in order to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson in a move that they hope sets them up at the quarterback position for years to come.

Report: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to skip league meetings, to spend time scouting instead

The NFL’s annual league meetings, being held in person in Palm Beach, Florida this year after a virtual format the past two years, are always a well-attended event, with GMs and coaches from all 32 clubs sitting down to talk through issues and rules. And it’s traditionally been a chance for the media to get some up-close-and-personal time with the various team leaders.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There’s no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.