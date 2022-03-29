Sam’s Film Room: Seahawks should take Malik Willis in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

In the 2022 NFL Draft, there is one quarterback that is your definition of upside: Malik Willis from Liberty is that player. He’s the type of guy that can extend plays, keep his eyes down the field while under pressure, and he has the arm talent to make every single throw; however, Willis is in desperate need of development. He’s nowhere near starting in the NFL at this point. In this video, we’ll go over his strengths and weaknesses, and I’ll show you everything you need to know as he enters the NFL.

After the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. Out of all of the QBs available in the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis is the only quarterback worthy of their 9th overall pick. I gave Willis a mid-first round grade pretty much solely due to his upside. If he can sit for a full season behind Drew Lock to prepare for the 2023 season, I think he can be a future star in the NFL.

This video is over 8 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

Previous 2022 NFL Draft scouting reports: