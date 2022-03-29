Pre-Snap Reads 3/29: Should the Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith?

Seahawks News

Malik Willis could be available to Seahawks on Day 2

No quarterback in the 2022 draft has a day one guarantee.

Seahawks Should Prioritize Re-Signing Geno Smith Over Other Veteran Quarterback Options - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Now in his 30s, Smith's days of being viewed as a potential long-term starter passed several years ago. But that doesn't mean he couldn't be a successful bridge quarterback and Seattle would be wise to re-sign him for a number of reasons.

Will Seahawks trade DK Metcalf? Buckle up for 'nerve-racking' month - Seattle Sports

If DK Metcalf is going to be traded by the Seahawks, it's likely going to happen before the NFL Draft at the end of April, Jake Heaps says.

Monday Round-Up: GM John Schneider Ranked Among NFL’s Best Draft Day Traders

Connor McQuiston of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed which NFL GMs have made the most effective deals on draft day, with Schneider coming out near the top.

New two-round mock draft: 28th March « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve published the full mock in writing below but I also discussed it on a new live stream today. Check it out…

Report: Carlos Dunlap Could Return to Seahawks After Testing Free Agent Market

Less than two weeks after the two sides parted ways, Carlos Dunlap could potentially be back in the Seahawks' short term defensive plans.

Seahawks slip to No. 24 in NFL.com power rankings after Russell Wilson trade

With the first couple of weeks of free agency in the books, it’s time to analyze where some of the teams stand this offseason. In his latest NFL power rankings, Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus has the Seattle Seahawks dropping down from No. 21 to No. 24 after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Will Hernandez Signed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The guard is expected to be the top option at right guard for the 2022 season.

Unleash Izzy in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

In recent days, Cardinals fans have been weighing the merits of the team signing Julio Jones and re-signing A.J. Green.

49ers news: John Lynch ranks as the fifth-worst general manager in Draft Day trades since 2017 - Niners Nation

We just hit the one-year anniversary for the 49ers moving up to pick No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

49ers Re-Sign Ross Dwelley to One-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers just announced they they've re-signed backup tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

‘He’s too good of a player’: John Lynch says 49ers won’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo – The Athletic

Quarterback dominated Monday's conversation, but the 49ers' GM talked about guard, cornerback and Dee Ford's future with the team as well.

Bobby Wagner & Los Angeles Rams? A ‘Luxury’ Signing, Says Peter King - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams can make the cap room to do something big. Bobby Wagner would be big.

2022 NFL betting odds: Los Angeles Rams projected to have 3rd-most wins - Turf Show Times

DraftKings currently gives LA the third-highest regular season win projections in the NFC.

Around The NFL

NFL says Rooney Rule remains a 'critical part' of hiring process; women now count toward filling interview requirement - The Athletic

Teams will not be forced to interview a woman for these vacancies, but if they do, she would count toward fulfilling the Rooney Rule requirement.

NFL Power Rankings 2022 - Post-free agency 1-32 poll, plus predicting next offseason move for each team

The Browns need to bring Jadeveon Clowney back, the Broncos have to build around new QB Russell Wilson and the 49ers must deal Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL says all teams must add minority offensive coach, expands Rooney Rule to include women

To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the NFL has added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller: Pick your Raiders poison - Las Vegas Raiders Blog- ESPN

Adams, Renfrow and Waller each have at least one 100-reception season, making the Raiders trio the second to accomplish that in NFL history.

Browns are making it clear Baker Mayfield is out. But a trade might not happen unless they pay up

For all intents and purposes, the Cleveland Browns are talking about Baker Mayfield in the past tense. The question now appears to be whether the franchise is willing to incur salary cap pain to make him a tradable commodity.

Amid offseason QB chaos, Giants continue to double down on Daniel Jones

It seems half the National Football League will have a new quarterback this season. Some New York Giants fans were probably hoping they'd take a turn on the carousel.

Inside the Marquez Valdes-Scantling deal

Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage.

Eagles GM on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s our starter, we believe in him’ - National Football Post

Philadelphia Eagles general manager and executive VP Howie Roseman affirmed the organization’s belief in quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

NFL transactions roundup: Saints keep WR Tre’Quan Smith - National Football Post

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Matt Corral and the Masters of the RPO | Football Outsiders

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral relied on the RPO much more than any 2021 NFL draft prospect. That's not a good thing. Plus: learn which top quarterback prospect is the least reliant on his scrambling ability.

Move The Sticks Podcast: DJ's Top 50 Prospects 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy. The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, Mike Garafolo reports. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives.

Report: Other coaches expected to join Brian Flores lawsuit

Two other coaches are reportedly expected to join Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.