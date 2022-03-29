2022 NFL Free Agency: Ethan Pocic to sign with the Browns per report

The Seattle Seahawks used a second round pick on Ethan Pocic in 2017, with many fans hoping that he could lock down a spot on the interior of the offensive line and bring stability to a troubled unit. That stability, however, never materialized, as the Seahawks went through three different offensive systems during the five years Pocic spent in Seattle, and after the Hawks added Austin Blythe in free agency, reports now indicate that Pocic has moved on as well.

#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Seahawks FA center Ethan Pocic, league source confirms. First reported by @Schultz_Report — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2022

No terms of the deal have yet to be reported, but Pocic stands to take over at center for the Cleveland Browns after the Browns released J.C. Tretter, who had started 80 games for Cleveland over the past five seasons. For Pocic, the signing represents an opportunity to return to the Midwest, where he was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, and thus an opportunity to play closer to his hometown.