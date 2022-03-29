‘Yeah, that’s our intent - Seahawks GM John Schneider on extending DK Metcalf’s contract

“Yeah, that’s our intent.”

It’s a quote that might calm you down or make you skeptical, but that’s what Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Annual League Meeting when asked about the future of star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Don’t believe me? I understand. Maybe ESPN’s Brady Henderson can convince you.

GM John Schneider on if he thinks the Seahawks will extend DK Metcalf: "Yeah, that's our intent." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 29, 2022

Schneider on the exploding WR market: "It is what it is now, right? This is the market. So we’ll get to that when we get to it. But yeah there is a bit of, whoa, but then you have to figure out, where’s the cap going? What it’s going to look like? How do you build your team?" — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 29, 2022

Pete Carroll also threw around the “intend/intent/intention” line as far as wanting Metcalf to stay with the Seahawks for the long-term.

Carroll's quote on DK Metcalf: "We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out. We are in a normal kind of mode this time of year, we have not gotten to that topic yet specifically because we’ve got so many other things going on, but we’d love to have him.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 29, 2022

Of course, we’re but a few weeks removed from Carroll telling media at the NFL Combine that they had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, when in reality a trade had been brewing for some time and ultimately materialized. We knew that Wilson wanted to move on and that the Seahawks didn’t appear to ever want to give him another contract extension in the first place.

This offseason has seen more established receivers Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams get traded to new teams and become the respective first and second highest paid receivers in the league. Even for regular free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams received a 3-year, $60 million contract and the Jacksonville Jaguars made Christian Kirk an $18 million per year player even though he’s never put up overly impressive stats during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Unlike the Wilson trade, which had publicized friction in the years leading up to the deal, there’s nothing to indicate the Seahawks would want to move on from one of their few remaining high-prized assets.