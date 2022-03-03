Three Seahawks employees selected among top 10 player personnel experts in NFC

Even if the record didn’t show it last year, the Seahawks have some of the best personnel staff in the NFL.

At the 13th annual ITL Combine Seminar in Indianapolis on Wednesday, three Seahawks employees were honored as some of the top personnel staff in the NFC. The awards are voted on by executives and scouts from around the NFL, and ten such honors are given out in each conference.

Several scouts and executives honored including Seahawks' Trent Kirchner, Texans' James Liipfert, Patriots' Eliot Wolf, Saints' Jeff Ireland, Ravens' David Blackburn, Packers' Jon-Eric Sullivan https://t.co/5yEXtPqkRk — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2022

The Seahawks joined the Indianapolis Colts (whose front office includes former Seahawks exec Ed Dodds) as one of two franchises to see three of their staff represented. The only other team that saw more than one represented was the New York Jets, who had two staff members honored.

Among the Seahawks honored were Senior Executive Advisor to the General Manager Alonzo Highsmith, Vice President of Player Personnel Trent Kirchner, and Assistant Director of College Scouting Aaron Hineline. Hineline had previously served as the Seahawks area scout for the Midlands region.

Let’s hope these three can follow up this recognition with more great work at this year’s draft, and throughout the offseason.