Pre-Snap Reads 3/3: News and notes from Pete Carroll, John Schneider’s NFL Combine media days

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll: Seahawks have 'no intention' of trading Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson despite inquiries - The Athletic

The Seahawks have heard from teams interested in acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson but the team has no intention of trading him, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday.

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll ‘communicating really well;’ tough roster decisions on others ahead – The Athletic

Carroll and GM John Schneider discussed the future of their franchise quarterback and more hot topics at the combine on Wednesday.

'It's Time to Keep Moving': Pete Carroll Talks Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Coaching Changes, Offseason Approach - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Fielding questions from the media at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed the team's defensive coaching changes, the importance of improving their pass rush and more.

Clayton: The big news from Seahawks, NFC West as combine begins - 710 ESPN Seattle

Wednesday was a big news day for the Seahawks and the NFC West. John Clayton breaks down what's going on in Seattle's division.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on future of Wilson and Wagner, coaching changes - 710 ESPN Seattle

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discussed plenty at the combine, including coaching changes, the future of two captains and some injury updates.

5 Things We Learned From Seahawks GM John Schneider At The NFL Scouting Combine

News and notes from John Schneider’s session with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Players I want to see at the combine & Pete Carroll notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

Pete Carroll had his combine press conference today.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Still in Headlines - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim try to be professional. Murray should take that lead.

Red Rain: Kyler Murray Trade? - Revenge of the Birds

Please read my comments that follow the podcast links. Thanks pals.

49ers news: John Lynch on Trey Lance: ‘We can only hope he can be Patrick Mahomes’ - Niners Nation

Lynch spoke to Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football Wednesday morning.

49ers GM John Lynch Explains What Went Wrong With Trey Sermon - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Sermon had a forgettable rookie season. 49ers general manager John Lynch explains exactly what happened.

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Does L.A.'s draft plans include adding to the offensive line? It's hard to pinpoint when a team's initial pick isn't until Round 3.

Rams WR Tutu Atwell already entering a “prove it” year in second season - Turf Show Times

Atwell played in only eight games before shoulder injury prematurely ended his rookie season.

Around The NFL

Washington Commanders canvassing the NFL to find a starting QB, GM Martin Mayhew says

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said Wednesday that he's "canvassed the league" to find a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints need a revival to their receiving game, which starts with Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

The Saints might be in search of a QB, but a new QB will need help from a receiving corps that finished last in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson trade talks could gain traction or get completely wiped out in April. Here’s why.

Until at least April, NFL teams are going to remain out on Deshaun Watson trade talks. But that’s when two key pieces of information are expected to either create traction for the Houston Texans or make it virtually impossible to deal Watson.

Lamar Jackson enters contract year, Ravens see 'no urgency' - National Football Post

Under contract for one final season with the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson is scheduled to play for the fifth-year option value of $23.02 million this season.

AFC North Free Agency, Draft Predictions & Trade Rumors | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' fantasy expert Scott Spratt is joined by FO's Rob Weintraub (@robwein) to discuss NFL free agency, offseason rumors, the NFL Draft, cap space, and likely roster changes within the AFC North division.

Combine Quotes & Rookie/Sophomore Draft: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports are back to cover the NFL Combine rumors and quotes. The guys also do a live Underdog Fantasy draft with rookies and sophomores using Football Outsiders' FO 40 board!

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.