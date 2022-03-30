Pete Carroll: Seahawks ‘definitely still in the quarterback business’ this offseason

To nobody’s surprise, Drew Lock has not yet secured the starting job at quarterback.

At the NFL’s annual league meeting, Pete Carroll spoke with members of the media about the team’s prospects at the position, saying that even if longtime backup Geno Smith re-signs with the team, they will still be looking for a fourth quarterback to add.

“I’m going to look at this thing very much like we did years ago and structure it so everybody gets a great shot at it as best we can,” Carroll said. “That’s what competition is all about. I’ve got to give them the opportunity by presenting it.”

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Pete added. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”

Despite the lack of security with respect to Lock’s job, Carroll says he’s done nothing but impress the staff so far.

“We know that he’s presenting himself to be successful,” Carroll clarified. “He’s doing everything he needs to do.”

Lock and former Washington Huskies starter Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks currently on the roster, meaning the Seahawks will have the chance to pursue other options in free agency or the draft. Colin Kaepernick doesn’t seem to be a part of the team’s plans for the time being, and a number of other veteran quarterbacks have come off of the market in recent days, meaning such a signing may be unlikely.

Given that Pete Carroll compared the current situation to the 2012 offseason, when the Seahawks acquired Matt Flynn before starting rookie quarterback Russell Wilson, don’t be surprised to see the Seahawks look to the draft for these needs, especially in the second round, where a number of decent quarterbacks should be available.