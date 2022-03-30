Carroll: Chris Carson ‘feeling pretty good’ as neck surgery recovery continues

At the NFL’s annual league meeting on Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided another promising update on running back Chris Carson’s injury recovery.

Carson, who sat out most of last season with a neck injury that required surgery, is not certain whether his NFL career will continue, although he is hopeful to return to the practice field on a consistent basis this offseason.

“Chris is feeling pretty good,” Carroll said. “He’s making progress, he’s looking forward to playing. He thinks he’s going to be able to pull it off. We’re looking optimistically at it. He won’t know until he gets back and really gets going. Physically he’ll be able to run around and all that kind of stuff, it’s just whether or not he can take the hits and all that kind of stuff. We’ll have to wait and see, but he’s planning on it.”

Seahawks fans may remember two storied Seahawks careers — those of Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor — coming to a close thanks to neck injuries. Thankfully, Carson’s is not the same, and it remains possible for him to play next season.

Should the Seahawks not be able to count on Carson, Rashaad Penny will be the Seahawks’ clear-cut number one starter (and it looks like that’ll be the case whether or not Carson is fully healthy), pending any other moves in the draft (which seem somewhat likely, in my mind) or free agency.