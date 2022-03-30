Pre-Snap Reads 3/30: Ranking the Seahawks’ best, worst drafts under Carroll and Schneider

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll, John Schneider speak to the media from NFL Owners Meetings

Seahawks "intend" to extend DK Metcalf, are open to re-signing Carlos Dunlap for reduced role, Chris Carson returning after all?

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks 12 Draft Classes Under John Schneider, Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As the architects for two Super Bowl teams, Schneider and Carroll enjoyed their share of success acquiring talent in the draft. But fortune has changed for the worse over the years. How do each of their 12 draft classes stack up against one another?

Rost: Seahawks' 3 biggest storylines for important month of April - Seattle Sports

April will be the month of the biggest Seahawks draft in a decade, but it's also going to be a hugely important month in general.

Why did Seahawks, Russell Wilson split? Huard polls 24 NFL insiders - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard shares his findings from 24 NFL insiders who answered to him how why they think the Seahawks and Russell Wilson split happened.

Seahawks “Really Pumped Up” About Running Backs After Re-Signing Rashaad Penny

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is excited about his team’s talent at running back, particularly after re-signing Rashaad Penny in free agency.

Tuesday Round-Up: Bumpus: Drew Lock Could Have High Ceiling As Seahawks’ QB

With the Seahawks seemingly having a hole at quarterback, Seattle Sports analyst and former Hawks receiver Michael Bumpus believes Lock could fill that void.

Updated horizontal board & Pete Carroll notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

Before I publish an updated horizontal board, I wanted to share some notes I made after listening to Pete Carroll’s 40-minute press conference today.

NFC West News

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #171: Talking Draft with @thedraftsmanFB, EJ Snyder - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod discusses the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft & Prospects that might fit the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded once his shoulder heals; Lance likely to start - Niners Nation

Shanahan believes the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo once his shoulder heals.

Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers QB Trey Lance is Ready to Start But Won't Name Him the Starter Yet - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently spoke at the NFL's owners' meetings and said San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to start, but didn't name him the starter.

'Major Relief': Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Confirms Aaron Donald Plan - Including New Contract - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed the return of All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, calling it a 'major relief' for the Rams 2022 plans.

What is the L.A. Rams draft strategy under Sean McVay and Les Snead? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead and Sean McVay have a history of drafting to develop for a year or more.

Around The NFL

Drew Lock more than a game manager? DK Metcalf getting an extension? Seahawks owners’ meeting notebook – The Athletic

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is a big fan of Drew Lock, while coach Pete Carroll sings the praises of Geno Smith.

Jameis Winston: New Orleans Saints’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson led to ‘tough conversations’ - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

Winston says he fully understands where he stands with the organization and the business side of things thanks to the Watson situation.

Ja’Marr Chase is already nearly in Jalen Ramsey’s top 5

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase is one of the most difficult players in the NFL to cover.

NFL owners approve OT rules adjustment for playoffs - National Football Post

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a proposal to modify its overtime rule in the playoffs by ensuring both teams have a possession.

2022 QB Prospects & Player Ranks | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' Senior Analyst Mike Tanier, is joined by his co-host FO Contributor Derrik Klassen, and Natalie Miller of The Draft Wire for a QB packed episode!

Move The Sticks Podcast: Odds teams in the first round take a QB

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The pair discuss a new overtime rule for playoffs, and the teams that could pick a first-round quarterback.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.