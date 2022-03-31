Pre-Snap Reads 3/31: Seahawks banking on Austin Blythe

Seahawks News

Seaside Journal, March, 2022: Part 2 - Seaside Joe

Part II of the March to Remember.

Seahawks Banking On Austin Blythe Bringing Smarts, Command to Center Position - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Built differently than his previous predecessors at the pivot position, Seattle expects Blythe to hit the ground running after playing several seasons previously for Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson in Los Angeles.

Why Seahawks should go O-line with No. 9 pick, and who the options are - Seattle Sports

QB needs for teams in the top 10 of the draft have changed, so Mike Lefko makes the case for the Seahawks' top pick to be an O-lineman.

Why Jets could make a run at trade for Seahawks' DK Metcalf - Seattle Sports

The DK Metcalf trade rumors aren't dying. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini told Mike Salk why N.Y. could make a run at the Seahawks star.

Seahawks 'intend' to extend DK Metcalf, but will WR market get in way? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Metcalf is due a big payday, and the Seahawks want that payday to be with them, but the receiver market is exploding and driving up his price.

Wednesday Round-Up: Austin Blythe’s “Historic Wrestling Background”

In high school, Austin Blythe set Iowa state records and was recruited to wrestle at a NCAA Division 1 level, experience he says created more than just physical advantages.

Wednesday draft notes: Insider info & Matt Corral « Seahawks Draft Blog

Insider info from the best.

NFC West News

Red Rain: Cards Prepping to Draft a QB? - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have been interviewing a few of this year’s draft prospects at quarterback. Here are some thoughts and insights as to which QBs could be of interest to the Cardinals.

The Shanaplan: Explaining the importance of Javon Kinlaw to the 49ers - Niners Nation

The Niners are relying on Kinlaw to be healthy and produce in 2022.

49ers CEO Jed York compares QB situation to Joe Montana and Steve Young

To hear 49ers CEO Jed York tell it, the team’s present quarterback situation isn’t necessarily unique. In fact, it’s not even the first time in team history they’ve been in this spot.

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers Hired Brian Griese Quarterbacks Coach - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brian Griese becoming the new quarterbacks coach for the 49ers was quite a surprise. Kyle Shanahan explains the decision to hire him.

‘Both of Them, Gone!’: Los Angeles Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Details Freak Injury He Played Through This Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Nothing was going to stop the All-Pro corner from working toward his first Super Bowl ring.

Rams 2022 free agency: Which signing helps LA the most? - Turf Show Times

The Turf Show Times staff answered burning questions on the Rams’ start to the offseason.

Around The NFL

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians retiring, moving to front office; DC Todd Bowles named head coach - The Athletic

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is retiring and moving into a front office role with Tampa Bay, the team announced Wednesday night. Arians will serve as the team's Senior Football Consultant. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach.

What's next for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns? And what about Baker Mayfield?

Here's what to know about Watson on and off the field in the coming weeks as the lawsuits progress, the NFL continues its investigation and the Browns look to prepare for the 2022 season.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank: Team faced 'day of reckoning' with Matt Ryan's contract - Atlanta Falcons- ESPN

Blank knew it was time to begin the rebuild of his franchise, not just for the short term, if he wanted to stockpile "rings" for Atlanta.

Hiring mandate signals a shift in NFL’s efforts to boost diversity in coaching ranks — Andscape

A new hiring mandate in coaching is among the NFL’s most significant moves to address its inclusive hiring problem.

The Bills' grossly unethical stadium deal will burden the people it purports to unite

In the state of New York, if you want to receive public assistance — you know, money from state or local authorities to help keep a roof over heads or food in refrigerators — there are conditions that recipients must meet.

Lamar Jackson responds to 'false narrative' of possible Baltimore departure: 'I love my Ravens'

Lamar Jackson is shutting down any speculation that he wants out of Baltimore.

Lions GM: Willing to trade out of No. 2 slot - National Football Post

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has put the NFL on notice: The Lions are willing to trade out of the No. 2 slot in the upcoming NFL draft.

Giants Top List of 2021 DVOA Underachievers | Football Outsiders

Remember when Jason Garrett was going to turn the Giants around? Or when Arthur Smith was going to spark an offensive renaissance in Atlanta? Or when literally anyone was healthy for the Ravens?

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Post-free agency fantasy hype train or smokescreen

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

Arden Key﻿ is headed back to SEC country. The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, Mike Garafolo reports.