Where Seahawks, rest of NFL stand in 2022 cap space

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and with that an offseason of change for the Seattle Seahawks has taken several familiar names to other cities, while bringing several new names to town.

The biggest losses, of course, came before free agency even started, when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and released Bobby Wagner. Those moves were quickly followed by the team signing contracts to bring back Will Dissly, Quandre Diggs, Rashaad Penny, Sidney Jones and Al Woods, but countered by the departures of D.J. Reed, Jamarco Jones, Gerald Everett and Ethan Pocic. The outside free agents that have signed with the Hawks to date include Justin Coleman, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Uchenna Nwosu, Austin Blythe and Artie Burns.

Thus, the obvious question for many fans is where the Hawks currently stand in terms of cap space with exactly four weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Field Yates, who routinely gains access to official NFL salary cap space numbers, has once again done just that, for all 32 teams.

Following the early wave of free agency, a look at where all 32 NFL teams officially stand in terms of cap space, from the Panthers to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/rOBNzOb5IJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2022

Now, while the Hawks officially have $15,542,502 as of today, it is important to remember that this number does not take into account the $5.1M that will be gained on June 2 after the release of Carlos Dunlap is officially processed. That means that if Seattle retains from signing any additional players between now and June 2 they would have $20,642,502 of space available. That said, it is important to keep in mind that they currently need to allocate somewhere in the neighborhood of $10M to cover the cost of signing the draft picks they hold, a practice squad and an injured reserve pool. The last two of those items, the practice squad and injured reserve pool, are not needed until September, so the team has the ability to dip into the full amount of its cap space if need be, with the ability to create space in the fall if necessary.