Sam’s Film Room: Is Jordan Davis worth a first round pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

Jordan Davis is one of the most well-known defensive lineman in all of college football. Not only did he play for Georgia’s incredible defense where pretty much every single player will likely end up in the NFL, he won multiple awards on his own. Davis was a unanimous All-American, he won the Outland Trophy for best offensive or defensive lineman, and he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in college too. The one thing you need to know about Davis is that he’s a run defender first and foremost. This is the main thing that he offers to his future NFL team. The major question mark he has as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft is whether he can be more than just that run stuffer.

Can he refine his pass rushing technique to be more than just a two-down defensive lineman in the NFL? Also, can he quell any concerns people have since he only played roughly 50 percent of the snaps at Georgia?

Out of the prospects that I’ve broken down so far, Davis is most likely to fall to the Seattle Seahawks’ pick in the second round. He would definitely beef up their interior defensive line and could also play as the big 5-tech in their base packages too a la Red Bryant if they wanted him too.

This video is a little over 6 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

