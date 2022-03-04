Pre-Snap Reads 3/4: John Schneider optimistic about Seahawks’ future

Seahawks News

John Schneider: Better Fortune, Young Nucleus Create Optimism About Seahawks' Future - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Little went right amid a challenging season choked full of injuries and narrow losses for Seattle. But Schneider believes the organization remains positioned to bounce back quickly in part due to the presence of several intriguing young talents on the roster.

Tim Hasselbeck explains why he thinks Seahawks may move Wilson - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson insist the QB isn't going anywhere, but Tim Hasselbeck isn't sold on the sides continuing their partnership.

Carroll gives 'statement of leadership' by admitting Seahawks' arrogance - 710 ESPN Seattle

Pete Carroll declaring the Seahawks have been "arrogant" on defense in really years really stood out to former NFL QB Brock Huard.

2022 Offseason “Feels Like A Resurgence” For Seahawks

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Seahawks head into this offseason excited about their future.

NFC West News

Kliff Kingsbury: Rondale Moore's Role Will Expand in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After a rookie season that showed promise, Kliff Kingsbury believes Rondale Moore is ready for more on his plate moving forward.

Bidwill’s Gambit - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, a tandem of Brinks trucks pulled up to front gates of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first driver asked the gate keeper to page Steve Keim.

49ers News: Grant Cohn says Deebo Samuel is going to get “screwed” by the team - Niners Nation

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is going to get screwed by the team, according to beat writer Grant Cohn.

Why John Lynch Chose to Stay With the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

General manager John Lynch could have joined the list of poached coaches on the 49ers in favor of returning to the broadcast booth.

Coach Sean McVay "Totally Committed" To Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

While he was indeed tempted by a move to broadcasting, head coach Sean McVay is "totally committed" to the Rams.

Rams free agency plan: Who are the tackles hitting the market in 2022? - Turf Show Times

Could Sean McVay and Les Snead find a competent option to create competition at offensive tackle?

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks new coaches, AD, Stafford extensions - Turf Show Times

McVay confirms new deals for Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford are "high priorities".

Around The NFL

Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons looks to upgrade unit, see Evan McPherson improve – The Athletic

The coordinator expects Kevin Huber to compete for his job, wants better returner performance and needs his kicker to practice better.

Inside NFL teams' pre-draft prospect interviews at the combine - Wildest questions, blown answers and more

Combine interviews can tell NFL teams a lot about draft prospects. But what actually happens during them? What questions are asked, and how do teams approach them?

NFL quarterback hand size measurements - Smallest and biggest for all 32 teams, from Taysom Hill to Russell Wilson

New Orleans' Taysom Hill has the smallest hands of any quarterback, but 2022 prospect Kenny Pickett will take the top spot once he gets drafted.

Combine Takeaways, Part I: Rodgers/Wilson/Watson whispers, Kliff extensions & Giants willing to trade anyone

The NFL's offseason rumor mill has kicked off in earnest with the start of the 2022 NFL Combine. Yahoo's Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm are in Indianapolis for the festivities with an ear to the ground from the latest rumors and whispers as the league's power-brokers strategize ahead of free agency and the draft.

Matt LaFleur: Packers are fortunate to have two No. 1 backs in Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

The Packers aren’t rushing Aaron Rodgers into a decision about his future.

Report: Giants ask WR Sterling Shepard to take big cut - National Football Post

The New York Giants have asked injured wide receiver Sterling Shepard to take a significant pay cut for the 2022 season, the New York Post reported Thursday.

AFC East Free Agency, Draft Predictions, and Offseason News | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' fantasy expert, Scott Spratt, is joined by FO Contributor, Bryan Knowles (@ BryKno) to look at NFL free agency, offseason rumors, NFL draft predictions, and roster changes within the AFC East.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees 'untapped' potential in Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think his best days are in front of him'

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sees parts of Tua Tagovailoa's game that have the makings of a franchise signal-caller.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free Agency Fits, Part 2 (Wide receivers)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Bengals coach upset with Evan McPherson over halftime show

A Cincinnati Bengals coach appears to be upset with kicker Evan McPherson over McPherson's Super Bowl halfime show antics.