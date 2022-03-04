 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Seahawks rebuff Commanders’ attempt to acquire Russell Wilson

By John P. Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Less than two weeks until the new NFL league is set to start on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 PM New York time, meaning the annual free agency frenzy of the offseason has nearly arrived. Even with free agency right around the corner, reports of measurements and performance from the NFL Combine are rolling in as the non-stop NFL news cycle churns through the spring.

However, in spite of everything else going on around the league, the Washington Commanders reportedly found time during their stay in Indianapolis to make a push to acquire Pro Bowl quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson.

What exactly a “strong offer” is when it comes to teams looking to pry Wilson away from the Seahawks remains to be seen. Last year the Chicago Bears offered three first round picks, which was obviously not a strong enough offer to make a trade happen, as evidenced by the fact that Wilson stuck around and played the 2021 season for the Hawks.

In any case, it appears as though Seattle fans will be stuck watching Wilson quarterback the Hawks yet again this fall.

