Report: Seahawks rebuff Commanders’ attempt to acquire Russell Wilson

Less than two weeks until the new NFL league is set to start on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 PM New York time, meaning the annual free agency frenzy of the offseason has nearly arrived. Even with free agency right around the corner, reports of measurements and performance from the NFL Combine are rolling in as the non-stop NFL news cycle churns through the spring.

However, in spite of everything else going on around the league, the Washington Commanders reportedly found time during their stay in Indianapolis to make a push to acquire Pro Bowl quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson.

How serious are the #Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson. It didn’t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

What exactly a “strong offer” is when it comes to teams looking to pry Wilson away from the Seahawks remains to be seen. Last year the Chicago Bears offered three first round picks, which was obviously not a strong enough offer to make a trade happen, as evidenced by the fact that Wilson stuck around and played the 2021 season for the Hawks.

In any case, it appears as though Seattle fans will be stuck watching Wilson quarterback the Hawks yet again this fall.