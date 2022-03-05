Pre-Snap Reads 3/5: Seahawks reportedly reject Commanders’ trade for Russell Wilson

Probably a good idea to not sell yourself short.

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Wide Receiver - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With two All-Pros at the top of the depth chart and a recent second-round pick in the mix as well, the Seahawks' receiving corps is unlikely to undergo significant change in 2022. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks it down.

Clayton: Don't worry about salary cap with Seahawks this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

Seahawks fans and followers are worried about how they can re-sign players and stay under the salary cap. John Clayton says they shouldn't be.

Heaps: The mistake the Seahawks can't afford to make this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps does not want to see the Seahawks stick with the "status quo" approach when addressing their offensive line this offseason.

Seahawks notebook: Uncomfortable truths from 2021 and Carroll's candor - 710 ESPN Seattle

Stacy Rost looks at what we learned from the Seahawks' 2021 season and shares reaction to Pete Carroll's combine comments.

Friday Round-Up: Three Seahawks Employees Named Among Top 10 Player Personnel Experts In NFC

The staff members were honored at the 13th annual ITL Combine Seminar this week.

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.

NFC West News

It's 'Aaron Donald Day' In Los Angeles Rams Star's Hometown of Pittsburgh - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey has declared March 4, 2022 “Aaron Donald Day”.

2022 NFL combine winners and losers: Who did bad enough to fall to Rams - Turf Show Times

A combine "loser" could just be a future team’s winner.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #168: Kyler’s Contract Push and Kliff/Keim here to Stay? - Revenge of the Birds

With Kliff and Keim extended through 2027...does Kyler have a point?

Kliff Kingsbury Likens J.J. Watt to Captain America, Mr. Incredible - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said everyone in the room straightened up when J.J. Watt entered.

49ers Hire Brian Griese as Quarterbacks Coach - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have hired former quarterback and television analyst Brian Griese as their quarterbacks coach.

49ers news: Robert Griffin III believes Trey Lance will bring “fireworks” to the Niners offense - Niners Nation

RG3 knows a thing or two about playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Around The NFL

Bears’ goals become clear at NFL Scouting Combine: Invest around quarterback Justin Fields – The Athletic

It's better to have a potential franchise quarterback than to be looking for one, and the Bears have Fields.

Will the Colts draft a QB this spring? Don't count on it, and here's why – The Athletic

Carson Wentz is seemingly on the way out, so Indy will likely need a new quarterback. But this year's draft class might not be the answer.

Buffalo Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

The Buffalo Bills have granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, general manager Brandon Beane confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson says racial bias against Black quarterbacks 'still there' in NFL

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson, appearing on LeBron James' YouTube interview show "The Shop," said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is "still there" in the NFL.

Packers adjusting to biggest staff overhaul in Matt LaFleur's tenure - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN

New special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is the biggest -- but not the only -- new name as the Packers look to improve after a disappointing finish.

Why the Cowboys are looking to part ways with Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper’s time with Dallas Cowboys appears to be headed to an end. And it has as much to do with the surrounding cash register as the wide receiver's struggle to live up to an elite-level contract.

Seahawks turn down Commanders’ trade offer for quarterback Russell Wilson

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told anyone who would listen the Commanders would swing big on a quarterback this offseason. This offseason, the obvious top targets for Washington and other quarterback-needy teams were Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

Deebo Comps, Hog Hunting, and Hand Size at the Combine | Football Outsiders

Everyone is trying to find the next Deebo Samuel at the scouting combine, a feat easier said than done.

Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal

Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan finalized Friday.