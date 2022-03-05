Brian Griese leaving Monday Night Football to become 49ers quarterbacks coach

It’s not often that you get a combination of television news and news on a rival team at the same time, but here’s an exception!

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, who’s been a game analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football over the past two seasons, is leaving the booth to join Kyle Shanahan on the San Francisco 49ers sidelines.

ESPN reports that Griese will replace new Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Griese has no prior coaching experience and has otherwise been a broadcaster for ESPN since retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2008 season.

The 49ers have experienced considerable turnover on their coaching staff this offseason, with the most notable departure being offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel going to the Miami Dolphins to be their head coach. Eight members of the 2021 staff have left for other jobs, so that Shanahan tree is getting stripped bare.

On the television side, ESPN is clearly looking to revamp its MNF broadcasts under a new rights deal which will see flex scheduling implemented in 2023 and a return to the Super Bowl rotation for ABC starting in 2026. Troy Aikman is expected to be the main analyst on Monday Night Football, and an official announcement is imminent.

There’s no word on the future of Steve Levy as play-by-play voice, but ESPN is reportedly pursuing Joe Buck so if you thought that you were free of the Buck/Aikman duo, think again.