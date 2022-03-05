Video: Jordan Davis’ jaw-dropping 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The odds of the Seattle Seahawks landing former Georgia Bulldogs standout Jordan Davis are slim and none. He’s probably going to be taken in the first round and the Seahawks don’t have a first-rounder and may not necessarily have defensive tackle as their priority for top pick.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about what a phenomenal athlete Davis is.

Davis is listed at 6’6” and 341 lbs and he can RUN. Have you ever seen a man of his size run a 40-yard dash this fast?

Now 4.82 is an unofficial time and we saw earlier in the week that a couple of absurdly quick 40 times from wide receivers proved to be slower once the official time was announced. Davis’ official time was rounded to an even faster 4.78, which when you consider his size is one of the most amazing feats you’ll ever see in a 40-yard dash.

Here’s some perspective on how fast Davis sprinted:

Now we got an official 4.78 forty for Jordan Davis at 341 pounds. Guys with worse times:



Nick Bosa - 4.79 (266 pounds)

Simeon Rice - 4.79 (259 pounds)

Demarcus Lawrence - 4.80 (251 pounds)

J.J. Watt - 4.81 (290 pounds)

Tony Gonzalez - 4.83 (244 pounds) — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 5, 2022

I have two wishes for when Davis reaches the NFL:

1.) That he stays away from the NFC West (very likely considering only the Arizona Cardinals have a first-rounder and Davis might be off the board before Arizona is up at #23 overall)

2.) Whichever team drafts him gives him the damn ball at the goal line — not against the Seahawks — and then we sit back and enjoy.

By the way, there’s something going on in Georgia because Davis’ teammate on the interior defensive line Devonte Wyatt ran 4.77 in his 40, and that young man weighs 304 lbs.