Pre-Snap Reads 3/5: Pete Carroll explains decision to promote Andy Dickerson

Power to the people.

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Explains Decision to Promote Andy Dickerson to Seahawks' Offensive Line Coach - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As one of several tough choices Carroll made with his staff this offseason, the 70-year old coach decided to put his faith in Dickerson to keep Russell Wilson upright and replicate the dynamic rushing attack that helped Seattle close out last season with a 4-2 record.

The Seahawks must return to their roots in a very key area - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have gotten away from playing young players in recent years, which is something Jake Heaps and Curtis Rogers say must change.

Seahawks 2022 Position-By-Position Offseason Primer: Special Teams

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on special teams.

Combine Day Three recap: D-line & linebackers « Seahawks Draft Blog

This was a day that promised much. Overall, it didn’t quite live up to expectations apart from the defensive tackle group. I’ll discuss in this piece why that might nudge Seattle closer to addressing the pass rush in free agency.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson’s workouts going well after neck surgery

Last season, the Seahawks were reminded of just how important running back Chris Carson is to Seattle’s offense. Carson appeared in only four games in 2021, saddled by a nagging neck injury.

NFC West News

Video: Latest on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Drama - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Howard Balzer was on Radio Row at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the latest news surrounding quarterback Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Kyler’s Situation Extremely Problematic - Revenge of the Birds

Putting aside all of the utterly babyish, unprofessional “nonsense” that Kyler Murray and Erik Burkhardt have created this off-season, the possibility of the Cardinals electing to sign Kyler to a lucrative contract extension should have been dashed when he refused to walk out with his teammates out for the last two snaps of Cardinals’ embarrassing playoff loss to the Rams.

Golden Nuggets: Things Just Got Griese-y In Santa Clara - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, March 5th, 2022.

Who is the “Dream” Free Agent for the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is a free agent that is more fantasy than reality for the 49ers. Who is that free agent?

Super Bowl Rewind: Ranking Los Angeles Rams' Top Plays From 2022 Playoffs - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

LA needed some spectacular plays and finishes on the way to reaching "football heaven".

Should Rams sign G/C James Daniels in free agency? - Turf Show Times

I write profiles about draft prospects the Rams are very unlikely to select, so I thought I'd change it up a bit and write about a free agent the Rams aren't going to sign.

Around The NFL

Kosmider: Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos and the what-if that still won’t go away – The Athletic

Rodgers may very well stay in Green Bay, but the Broncos can't just settle for what they have at quarterback without a fight.

Ravens fan will continue to get tattoos until team wins Super Bowl - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Nic Cullison thought he was memoralizing a Ravens' Super Bowl journey with tattoos in 2021, but even though the season cratered, he's not done.

L.A. Chargers’ Justin Herbert opens with the 4th best early odds for 2022 NFL MVP - oregonlive.com

Herbert threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions this season in Los Angeles, which resulted in his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- OL, RB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Lamar Jackson calls out Adam Schefter for strange reason

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out ESPN's Adam Schefter over how Schefter represented remarks Jackson made on "The Shop."