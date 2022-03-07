Tre Brown provides brief, but meaningful update on his recovery

When the 2021 NFL season came to a close, the secondary of the Seattle Seahawks was looking forward into an offseason filled with questions. Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Tre Brown all finished the season injured, with Diggs and D.J. Reed both set to become free agents at the start of the new league year on March 16. As the new league year looms just over the horizon, and only a week remains until the start of the legal tampering period on Monday, March 14, Brown took to social media over the weekend in order to provide an update on his recovery.

Crazy that I have never played healthy, & this will be the first time since freshman year or highschool — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) March 6, 2022

This is something that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll mentioned back in November when Brown was lost due to injury during the Week 11 loss to the Colt McCoy led Arizona Cardinals. Specifically, that the injury was not something new, and that rather it was an aggravation of a chronic issue that had bothered him for some time. This is, obviously, confirmation from Brown that the issue, the specifics of which were never publicly disclosed, has indeed been a problem since at least 2017, or possibly even prior to that when he was still in high school.

Ain’t never seen a healthy me — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) March 6, 2022

So, for Seattle fans excited about Brown’s potential and hoping for a successful return to the secondary in 2022, here’s reason to get excited.

Knee been a problem for that long & now I’m free . — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) March 6, 2022

“Now I’m free” is a sentiment those who have dealt with a long term issue can certainly understand, and it would certainly appear that Brown is well on his way to recovery and a successful return to the field in the fall. Assuming that is indeed the case, it certainly opens things up for the Seahawks as they look to retool the roster for 2022, in particular addressing the secondary. With both Reed and Sidney Jones set to hit free agency, having an indication that Brown should be able to successfully return gives the Hawks at least some level of flexibility.

What exactly that flexibility will mean in terms of building the secondary for 2022 may not be known for several weeks as the team works to construct its starting group for the upcoming season. In any case, however, Brown being able to return and fill one of the starting spots should alleviate at least some of the concerns of fans at the position group.