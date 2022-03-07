Pre-Snap Reads 3/7: Quandre Diggs set to hit free agency in just over a week

Seahawks News

Examining Free Agent Offensive Line Options for Seahawks

The Seahawks have their work cut out for them, needing to fill several major holes along their offensive line. Looking specifically at tackle and center, there are numerous quality options hitting the free agent market.

What if the Seahawks can't re-sign Pro Bowl FS Quandre Diggs? - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have many key players set to hit free agency in just over a week, including someone who has been their best and most consistent defender for over two years.

Combine takeaways — the draft class, the Seahawks & more « Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s a lot to get into so I’m going to combine general thoughts on the combine and the direction of the Seahawks, with notes on today’s defensive back workouts…

Seahawks GM John Schneider talks Russell Wilson to a few Seattle-area reporters at the NFL combine | Tacoma News Tribune

Seahawks general manager John Schneider talks Russell Wilson rumors to a few Seattle-area reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

NFC West News

Cardinals Quarterback Outlook: Kyler Murray social media drama and retaining a key backup - Revenge of the Birds

Backup Colt McCoy went 2-1 in three starts and is an impending free agent.

49ers News: Holy Moly At These 40 Times - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

Why the Trey Lance Trade Makes More Sense Now Than Ever - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Many questioned the San Francisco 49ers trade and acquisition of Trey Lance last season, why those naysayers should be near-silent now.

Lakers LeBron James 'Puts On A Show' For Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford was courtside for LeBron James' historic performance on Saturday.

Rams News: How good is LA defensive lineman Greg Gaines? - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 3/6/22.

Around The NFL

Dehner Jr.: Thoughts, team view, situational analysis on all 68 Bengals players – The Athletic

ICYMI: From the core players for years to come to those who will need to find work elsewhere, a look at the state of the roster.

New Orleans Saints face big-dollar decisions with Terron Armstead, Marcus Williams and also at QB - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

As Tuesday's franchise tag deadline approaches, along with the start of free agency, the Saints have some work to do to shape their 2022 roster.

As NFL scouting combine winds down, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and an important deadline

When it comes to what’s next for Aaron Rodgers, the last day at the NFL scouting combine was illuminating on two points.

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence’s future in doubt after he declines pay cut

The Cowboys are “likely” to release receiver Amari Cooper. They also could move on from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Dolphins free agent profile: Miami should try and retain WR Mack Hollins

NFL free agency is just over a week away, meaning the 2022 league year is right around the corner.

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, still just 25 years old, says he has room or improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game. He also has an eye on a Lombardi and a new deal.

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- DL, LB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.