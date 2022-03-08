Sam’s Film Room: Is Evan Neal the best offensive lineman in the NFL Draft?

After having a quarterback and a premiere pass rusher, having a blindside tackle that can protect your quarterback is how you build a team in the NFL. Evan Neal, the left tackle out of Alabama is one of the best offensive lineman in the entire draft. Not only did Neal dominate as a left tackle in his final season in college, but he also has experience playing in multiple positions on the offensive line. Last season he played as the right tackle and the year before that he played at left guard. His versatility combined with his athleticism to mirror pass rushers makes him a very intriguing prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In this video, I did a quick scouting report detailing his strengths and his weaknesses as he enters the NFL Draft. In my opinion, Neal should be a Top 5 pick.

This video is about 4 minutes long.

