Pre-Snap Reads 3/8: It’s franchise tag deadline day

...It doesn’t roll off the tongue very well, does it? Anyway the Seahawks probably aren’t using the franchise tag.

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks' Rumored Interest in Receiving Market Makes Sense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite spending a recent second-round pick on Dee Eskridge and having DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett atop their depth chart, the Seahawks are reportedly showing interest in adding more receiving talent this offseason. Ty Dane Gonzalez explains why fans shouldn't be surprised by that development.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks' interest at WR, Quandre Diggs' future - Seattle Sports

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler joined Jake & Stacy to break down all the latest buzz he's hearing about the Seahawks this offseason.

Could Von Miller, Chandler Jones fill Seahawks' need for game wrecker - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks have money to spend and a big need for a pass-rushing threat, so will they break tendency and swing for the fences?

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman enters plea deal following July 2021 arrest | The Seattle Times

Under a deal reached with King County prosecutors, former Seahawk Richard Sherman pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor offenses and admitted to a traffic infraction Monday.

NFC West News

49ers hire Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator, announce staff | RSN

Brian Schneider replaces Richard Hightower as the 49ers' special teams coordinator, the club announced.

Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver. Miller shared a series of social media posts on

Breer: Cardinals' Kyler Murray wants contract extension before NFL Draft

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly hoping for a contract extension ahead of the NFL Draft, per MMQB's Albert Breer.

Christian Kirk open-minded heading into free agency: 'I just want to land in the best place I can be'

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk says he will consider his options this offseason once becoming a free agent.

Around the NFL

Safety Jessie Bates III, with 'a real role on our team,' lands franchise tag from Cincinnati Bengals

Safety Jessie Bates III, 25, a key cog in the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl this season, received Cincinnati's franchise tag Monday, the team announced in a statement that said the valued defensive back is part of a "bright future for our organization."

Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Colts tight end ﻿Jack Doyle﻿ is hanging up his cleats. The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.

Ikem Ekwonu, Jordan Davis, and the NFL Combine Dawgs | Football Outsiders

Go beyond 2022 NFL scouting combine winners and losers and straight to the doghouse in Mike Tanier's wrap-up of a wild week in Indianapolis

NFL informs teams 2022 salary cap is set at $208.2 million

The NFL has set the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million, the league informed its 32 teams on Monday.

New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Patriots have released veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, ending his second tenure with the franchise.

NFL regularly warns players not to engage in gambling - ProFootballTalk

Report: Panthers have gotten calls about trading Christian McCaffrey - ProFootballTalk

NFL players react to Calvin Ridley's suspension for gambling, Falcons receiver admits to placing bets - CBSSports.com

Ridley says he does not have a gambling problem