 clock menu more-arrow no yes
WILSON TRADED Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to Denver

Filed under:

BREAKING: Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos in absolute stunner

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks won their first (and so far only) Super Bowl in franchise history against the Denver Broncos. These teams were former AFC rivals and in the 2013 season we saw the best defense trash the best offense, while Russell Wilson became a champion in just his second season.

Seattle is now trading Russell Wilson to Denver. This is not an Adam Schefter fake account, this is real ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that the Seahawks will get multiple first-round picks and players but the details are obviously scarce at the moment.

You may be wondering if this blockbuster trade in any way is related to Aaron Rodgers reportedly becoming the highest paid player in NFL history as part of his new contract with the Green Bay Packers. Apparently no.

We’ll have more on this in due course but it’s hard to process that this is actually happening. The best quarterback in franchise history and one of the most important figures in Seattle sports history is no longer on the team.

We’ve had the trade speculation for years now... but it’s finally real. And it’s jarring and it’s stunning.

UPDATE: The draft details are below:

Loading comments...