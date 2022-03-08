BREAKING: Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos in absolute stunner

The Seattle Seahawks won their first (and so far only) Super Bowl in franchise history against the Denver Broncos. These teams were former AFC rivals and in the 2013 season we saw the best defense trash the best offense, while Russell Wilson became a champion in just his second season.

Seattle is now trading Russell Wilson to Denver. This is not an Adam Schefter fake account, this is real ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that the Seahawks will get multiple first-round picks and players but the details are obviously scarce at the moment.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

You may be wondering if this blockbuster trade in any way is related to Aaron Rodgers reportedly becoming the highest paid player in NFL history as part of his new contract with the Green Bay Packers. Apparently no.

Denver acquiring Russell Wilson has nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to Green Bay. Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

We’ll have more on this in due course but it’s hard to process that this is actually happening. The best quarterback in franchise history and one of the most important figures in Seattle sports history is no longer on the team.

We’ve had the trade speculation for years now... but it’s finally real. And it’s jarring and it’s stunning.

UPDATE: The draft details are below: