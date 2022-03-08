John Schneider has done it again.

The Seattle Seahawks have been involved in yet another trade involving a Pro Bowl player for minimum compensation.

Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for three players and a handful of draft picks. Here are the reported acquisitions for the Seahawks:

Seahawks Receive:



1st Round Pick

1st Round Pick

2nd Round Pick

2nd Round Pick

5th Round Pick

Drew Lock

Shelby Harris

Noah Fant



Broncos Receive:



Russell Wilson

4th Round Pick — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 8, 2022

This isn't that much more than the Seahawks gave up for Jamal Adams



Incredible https://t.co/ftuaAXiZLO — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 8, 2022

The first-round pick for the Broncos this year is 9th overall, one spot ahead of the New York Jets pick that the Seahawks traded to them as part of the Jamal Adams deal.

Seattle had been shooting down trade offers and rumors for a couple of years, including three first-rounders and multiple players from the Chicago Bears.

If Drew Lock starts games for the Seahawks in 2022, most fans won’t even know how to process what they’re watching next season. He’s a backup for...somebody? or a stopgap for a quarterback draft pick.

Noah Fant is a serviceable tight end on a rookie deal — he was on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019 — that may signal the end of Gerald Everett in Seattle, more fuel to the fire if he was one of your favorites.

Shelby Harris is a DL/NT who played in 16 games last year and had 6.0 sacks so, you know, like every other lineman they’ve tried out since Frank Clark. He’s considered one of the leaders on that Denver defense.

A new era for the Seattle Seahawks organization is at hand.