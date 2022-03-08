Report: Seahawks open to trading Tyler Lockett, as signs point to Seattle blowing it all up

It felt like just the other day we were talking about how the Seattle Seahawks could bolster their wide receiver group as a means of providing more help for franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Well Russ is on his way to the Denver Broncos and Seattle’s current starting quarterback appears to be Drew Lock. That doesn’t leave anyone with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

I wrote last year when the rumors of discontent were sizzling that if the Seahawks wanted to trade Russell Wilson, they might as well blow up the entire roster. Well trading your franchise QB and future Hall of Famer is already strike one. Here’s strike two from NFL reporter Evan Massey: possibly trading Tyler Lockett.

Per source, following the #Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the #Broncos, they are also open for business on wide receiver Tyler Lockett. With plenty of teams needing WR help, he's a name to keep a close eye on. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 8, 2022

Seattle just signed Lockett to a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension in the previous offseason, and he’s coming off a career high in receiving yards (1,175) on just 73 catches. He’s had three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons and in 2020 he became the first Seahawk to reach 100 receptions in a single season. He’s been a great receiver (and in his early days a great kick and punt returner) in his seven years with the Seahawks, but if Wilson is gone then obviously no one else on the roster is safe in this apparent rebuild.

This would be a very interesting decision because Seattle is risking taking on a ton of dead money to deal him where before or after June 1st. Doesn’t mean Seattle will trade him but obviously it’s not off the table.

Also keep in mind that the Seahawks also have a DK Metcalf contract extension to deal with soon, but at this point why should Metcalf be a lock to remain on a team that could be facing a massive rebuild?

We are in for a monumental offseason and we have not even hit free agency yet.