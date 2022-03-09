The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and Twitter exploded

Fans across the NFL were beginning to feel the energy of the upcoming free agency frenzy of the new league year in mid-March. That said, Tuesday rocked the NFL news cycle with not just one, but two, big blows to the roster of the Seattle Seahawks, a team that is about to be without both its offensive and defensive captains from the 2021 season.
The biggest news was, of course, the fact that Pete Carroll and John Schneider would be trading Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, something about which many fans were not overly excited. Of course, Wilson was not the only player included in the trade, Regardless of whether or not fans like the trade, at this point is irrelevant, as it’s time to deal with it, which Field Gulls will do by bringing fans an assortment of reactions from Twitter to the news.
The year is 2023.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 8, 2022
Seattle is playing the Rams on opening night after LA wins back to back Super Bowls. Hawks DE Travon Walker gets 3 sacks. Adams has 14 tackles. Kirk Cousins throws for 300 yards. It’s an INCREDIBLE evening.
The most entertaining 27-13 loss in Seahawks history.
Huge for the Seahawks to get those two 1st-round picks.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 8, 2022
Gives them the ammunition to trade for the next safety who hits the market.
Poor Noah Fant. Goes from having Drew Lock as his quarterback to having Drew Lock as his quarterback.— Justin Carter (@juscarts) March 8, 2022
Imagine you’re Noah Fant.— Pete (@draftcheat) March 9, 2022
“Noah you’ve been traded to the Seahawks!”
“Holy shit I get to play with Russell Wilson!”
“…actually Russ is headed to the Broncos in the trade”
“Shit…well who is the Seahawks new QB then?”
DRAMATIC PAUSE
“Drew Lock”
You could argue the Jamal Adams trade somewhat led to the Russell Wilson trade due to lack of first-round picks.— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 8, 2022
Which makes the Adams trade one of the worst in NFL history. https://t.co/4KtOV9EZNt
Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson for NFT of Lombardi Trophy: https://t.co/cTEBbBGsrC pic.twitter.com/GwbEaOaHGs— The Needling (@TheNeedling) March 9, 2022
No matter what Seattle claims, the Adams trade is going to haunt them for years.— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 8, 2022
The Seahawks’ rapid decline began and was accelerated by the trade for, and subsequent contract to Jamal Adams. Just a complete disaster.— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022
Never forget that the Seahawks needed to trade Russell Wilson to recoup the same amount of first rounders they gave up for Jamal Adams https://t.co/phdruwTFne— Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 8, 2022
Jamal Adams trade (@Prez) killed the Seahawks. Enjoy the rebuild. Luv!— J.J. (@JetsTank) March 8, 2022
Unpopular Opinion:— Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) March 8, 2022
I think the Seahawks pulled off a great trade.
Have fun in Seattle, Prez ✌ #Jets pic.twitter.com/8U3GYdKz2S
It's time to break out something I said when the Sonics traded Gary Payton. If this trade is true the Seahawks are setting themselves up for a dark decade. You do not get better when you don't have the quarterback. The decline begins.— Dave Grosby (@Thegroz) March 8, 2022
The Seahawks had one of the greatest draft runs of all time that started their status as contenders, and finished off that run with two big trades where they got absolutely hosed.— Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) March 9, 2022
Roster construction giveth and roster construction taketh away.
It went the same place everything else has gone the last 13 months. Nowhere.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 5, 2022
Same I wrote and said in February 2021 applies in March 2022: For those in the way, WAY back: Russell Wilson isn’t getting traded, because the Seahawks don’t want to trade Russell Wilson. https://t.co/cv4IcHbIGa
Oops, my bad, that one’s a couple of days old from before the trade.
Several had fun at the expense of Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes.
.@minakimes you good?— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 8, 2022
But Mina knows how to handle things.
you good? https://t.co/WiyEX9gYJw pic.twitter.com/znlHPYkVhp— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 8, 2022
WHAT A ACTUALLY FUCKING HORRIBLE TRADE OUT OF ALL THE PEOPLE WE GET ( LOCK, WHO TF IS SHELBY HARRIS, NOAH FANT) AND PICKS NAH I DONT CARE BRONCOS FLEECED THE FUCK OUT OF SEATTLE.— Seahawks12333 (@seahawks12333) March 8, 2022
Seahawks really saw the new SPARQ scores coming out of the combine and decided to trade away the franchise QB so they could overdraft even more day 3 players in the first round— JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) March 8, 2022
Here's the bottom line. Denver wins this trade. Seattle going all in on a nearly 71 year old coach and his GM partner, and not Russell Wilson. It's the end of an Era. Thanks for the great run #Seahawks.— Bill Alvstad ️ (@NWSeahawk) March 8, 2022
New chapter begins. Is it possible Seattle finds rapid success? I hope so.
Me discussing the Russell Wilson trade with my wife— Anthony Amico (@amicsta) March 9, 2022
wife: why is this a big deal
me: because russell wilson is really good
wife: but if he's so good why did they trade him
me: he's really good but they use him like he's bad
wife: that's so confusing
me: everyone agrees
The most depressing part of the Russell Wilson trade is that Drew Lock was part of the compensation.— Nick (@seahawksnerd75) March 8, 2022
If you trade Russell Wilson just to start Drew Lock for 17 games, the city of Seattle should honestly press charges.— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 8, 2022
My Top 5 Worst Seattle Sport’s Moments (not in order).— Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) March 8, 2022
- Ken Griffey Trade
- Gary Payton Trade
- 2nd down and 1 (SB 49)
- Sonics leave
- Russell Wilson Trade
I’m still in denial about the Russell Wilson trade. I’m trying to put a positive spin on this but I can’t… #GoHawks— Alaskan 1️⃣2️⃣‼️ (@tomrollman) March 8, 2022
Yo @Seahawks Wtf was that decision to trade russ? Why trade the best player on the whole team who kept that team thriving for Fant and and another dumb player?? this a whole L move. Dumpster me but y’all did russ dirty so. Imma split my fan in half now cause your dumb decision.— Caliber-KlinK (@EthanFrels) March 9, 2022
I've never seen a team trade away the best player in their franchise's history, but you do you @Seahawks https://t.co/TkAK3rMbLE— Ben (@Jammin585) March 8, 2022
Heart broken and confused..why oh why would be trade our quarterback? I liked Pete carroll but I wanted the #Seahawks to win more, without #RussellWilson it ain't happening. Thanks #3 for all your Years https://t.co/2GZ3fmbM8K— Claudiflor610 (@claudiflor610) March 8, 2022
WHO TF TRADES THEIR BEST PLAYER— Thank You Russ and Bobby (@SeahawksMVP) March 8, 2022
If Pete and John do not win the @Seahawks another Super Bowl with the picks acquired from the trade, then they deserve to be known as the group who made one of the worst trades in sports history. We just traded away a HoF QB in his prime…— H. Chinaski (@Prozechariah) March 8, 2022
Pete and JS outlasted everyone lol— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 9, 2022
That’s enough for now, as there’s a whole offseason of Wilson-less content to enjoy as the Seahawks look forward to the 2022 season and the associated analysis regarding who will be under center for the Hawks Week 1.
