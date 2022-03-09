The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and Twitter exploded

Fans across the NFL were beginning to feel the energy of the upcoming free agency frenzy of the new league year in mid-March. That said, Tuesday rocked the NFL news cycle with not just one, but two, big blows to the roster of the Seattle Seahawks, a team that is about to be without both its offensive and defensive captains from the 2021 season.

The biggest news was, of course, the fact that Pete Carroll and John Schneider would be trading Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, something about which many fans were not overly excited. Of course, Wilson was not the only player included in the trade, Regardless of whether or not fans like the trade, at this point is irrelevant, as it’s time to deal with it, which Field Gulls will do by bringing fans an assortment of reactions from Twitter to the news.

The year is 2023.



Seattle is playing the Rams on opening night after LA wins back to back Super Bowls. Hawks DE Travon Walker gets 3 sacks. Adams has 14 tackles. Kirk Cousins throws for 300 yards. It’s an INCREDIBLE evening.



The most entertaining 27-13 loss in Seahawks history. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 8, 2022

Huge for the Seahawks to get those two 1st-round picks.



Gives them the ammunition to trade for the next safety who hits the market. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 8, 2022

Poor Noah Fant. Goes from having Drew Lock as his quarterback to having Drew Lock as his quarterback. — Justin Carter (@juscarts) March 8, 2022

Imagine you’re Noah Fant.



“Noah you’ve been traded to the Seahawks!”



“Holy shit I get to play with Russell Wilson!”



“…actually Russ is headed to the Broncos in the trade”



“Shit…well who is the Seahawks new QB then?”



DRAMATIC PAUSE



“Drew Lock” — Pete (@draftcheat) March 9, 2022

You could argue the Jamal Adams trade somewhat led to the Russell Wilson trade due to lack of first-round picks.



Which makes the Adams trade one of the worst in NFL history. https://t.co/4KtOV9EZNt — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 8, 2022

Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson for NFT of Lombardi Trophy: https://t.co/cTEBbBGsrC pic.twitter.com/GwbEaOaHGs — The Needling (@TheNeedling) March 9, 2022

No matter what Seattle claims, the Adams trade is going to haunt them for years. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 8, 2022

The Seahawks’ rapid decline began and was accelerated by the trade for, and subsequent contract to Jamal Adams. Just a complete disaster. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022

Never forget that the Seahawks needed to trade Russell Wilson to recoup the same amount of first rounders they gave up for Jamal Adams https://t.co/phdruwTFne — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 8, 2022

Jamal Adams trade (@Prez) killed the Seahawks. Enjoy the rebuild. Luv! — J.J. (@JetsTank) March 8, 2022

Unpopular Opinion:



I think the Seahawks pulled off a great trade.



Have fun in Seattle, Prez ✌ #Jets pic.twitter.com/8U3GYdKz2S — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) March 8, 2022

It's time to break out something I said when the Sonics traded Gary Payton. If this trade is true the Seahawks are setting themselves up for a dark decade. You do not get better when you don't have the quarterback. The decline begins. — Dave Grosby (@Thegroz) March 8, 2022

The Seahawks had one of the greatest draft runs of all time that started their status as contenders, and finished off that run with two big trades where they got absolutely hosed.



Roster construction giveth and roster construction taketh away. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) March 9, 2022

It went the same place everything else has gone the last 13 months. Nowhere.



Same I wrote and said in February 2021 applies in March 2022: For those in the way, WAY back: Russell Wilson isn’t getting traded, because the Seahawks don’t want to trade Russell Wilson. https://t.co/cv4IcHbIGa — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 5, 2022

WHAT A ACTUALLY FUCKING HORRIBLE TRADE OUT OF ALL THE PEOPLE WE GET ( LOCK, WHO TF IS SHELBY HARRIS, NOAH FANT) AND PICKS NAH I DONT CARE BRONCOS FLEECED THE FUCK OUT OF SEATTLE. — Seahawks12333 (@seahawks12333) March 8, 2022

Seahawks really saw the new SPARQ scores coming out of the combine and decided to trade away the franchise QB so they could overdraft even more day 3 players in the first round — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) March 8, 2022

Here's the bottom line. Denver wins this trade. Seattle going all in on a nearly 71 year old coach and his GM partner, and not Russell Wilson. It's the end of an Era. Thanks for the great run #Seahawks.



New chapter begins. Is it possible Seattle finds rapid success? I hope so. — Bill Alvstad ️ (@NWSeahawk) March 8, 2022

Me discussing the Russell Wilson trade with my wife



wife: why is this a big deal



me: because russell wilson is really good



wife: but if he's so good why did they trade him



me: he's really good but they use him like he's bad



wife: that's so confusing



me: everyone agrees — Anthony Amico (@amicsta) March 9, 2022

The most depressing part of the Russell Wilson trade is that Drew Lock was part of the compensation. — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) March 8, 2022

If you trade Russell Wilson just to start Drew Lock for 17 games, the city of Seattle should honestly press charges. — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 8, 2022

My Top 5 Worst Seattle Sport’s Moments (not in order).



- Ken Griffey Trade

- Gary Payton Trade

- 2nd down and 1 (SB 49)

- Sonics leave

- Russell Wilson Trade — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) March 8, 2022

I’m still in denial about the Russell Wilson trade. I’m trying to put a positive spin on this but I can’t… #GoHawks — Alaskan 1️⃣2️⃣‼️ (@tomrollman) March 8, 2022

Yo @Seahawks Wtf was that decision to trade russ? Why trade the best player on the whole team who kept that team thriving for Fant and and another dumb player?? this a whole L move. Dumpster me but y’all did russ dirty so. Imma split my fan in half now cause your dumb decision. — Caliber-KlinK (@EthanFrels) March 9, 2022

I've never seen a team trade away the best player in their franchise's history, but you do you @Seahawks https://t.co/TkAK3rMbLE — Ben (@Jammin585) March 8, 2022

Heart broken and confused..why oh why would be trade our quarterback? I liked Pete carroll but I wanted the #Seahawks to win more, without #RussellWilson it ain't happening. Thanks #3 for all your Years https://t.co/2GZ3fmbM8K — Claudiflor610 (@claudiflor610) March 8, 2022

WHO TF TRADES THEIR BEST PLAYER — Thank You Russ and Bobby (@SeahawksMVP) March 8, 2022

If Pete and John do not win the @Seahawks another Super Bowl with the picks acquired from the trade, then they deserve to be known as the group who made one of the worst trades in sports history. We just traded away a HoF QB in his prime… — H. Chinaski (@Prozechariah) March 8, 2022

Pete and JS outlasted everyone lol — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 9, 2022

That’s enough for now, as there’s a whole offseason of Wilson-less content to enjoy as the Seahawks look forward to the 2022 season and the associated analysis regarding who will be under center for the Hawks Week 1.