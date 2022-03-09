 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to Denver, releasing Bobby Wagner

Filed under:

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and Twitter exploded

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Fans across the NFL were beginning to feel the energy of the upcoming free agency frenzy of the new league year in mid-March. That said, Tuesday rocked the NFL news cycle with not just one, but two, big blows to the roster of the Seattle Seahawks, a team that is about to be without both its offensive and defensive captains from the 2021 season.

The biggest news was, of course, the fact that Pete Carroll and John Schneider would be trading Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, something about which many fans were not overly excited. Of course, Wilson was not the only player included in the trade, Regardless of whether or not fans like the trade, at this point is irrelevant, as it’s time to deal with it, which Field Gulls will do by bringing fans an assortment of reactions from Twitter to the news.

Oops, my bad, that one’s a couple of days old from before the trade.

Several had fun at the expense of Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes.

But Mina knows how to handle things.

That’s enough for now, as there’s a whole offseason of Wilson-less content to enjoy as the Seahawks look forward to the 2022 season and the associated analysis regarding who will be under center for the Hawks Week 1.

Loading comments...