It’s official: the Seahawks have released Bobby Wagner

This is the time of year when fans are typically working themselves into a fervor regarding the talent their favorite team will add in free agency, while also looking forward to the youth infusion that the draft will bring. For fans of the Seattle Seahawks, however, this year is a little bit different.

In addition to the potential to see the team lose nine 2021 starters on offense and defense, Tuesday reports emerge that the team would be moving on from both its offensive and defensive captains from the 2021 season. Offensive Captain, Russell Wilson, would be traded to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks and players, while All Pro middle linebacker and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner would be released. The release has now been made official.

During his ten years in Seattle Wagner made the Pro Bowl eight times, six All Pro teams, the NFL All 2010s team and now will be a free agent for the first time in his career. Where he might wind up playing in 2022 is obviously a question that many will ask, but after a decade of dominance there seems little question that the answer to the question of where he will end up will eventually be Canton.