Report: Seahawks expected to explore trading for Deshaun Watson

Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks shocked the NFL world by agreeing to trade away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and with reports also emerging that the Hawks intend to release future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. The team has obviously prepared to move on from Wagner for some time, with third year linebacker Jordyn Brooks likely able to step in and fill Wagner’s shoes without missing much.

On the other side of the ball, though, there is no readily apparent answer regarding who will take over for Wilson, as the offense struggled at times while the team went 1-2 during the three game stretch where Wilson was out and Geno Smith got the nod as starter. However, Wednesday morning Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the Seahawks could make a significant splash as they look to replace Wilson.

Sources: Seahawks interested in Deshaun Watson, expected to explore potential trade scenarios, nothing imminent or developing at this time as legal situation is unresolved: @PFN365 https://t.co/hb1OD8cJMA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 9, 2022

Deshaun Watson, of course, did not play a single snap for the Houston Texans during the 2021 season, and the Seahawks are reportedly not be the only team interested in his services pending the resolution of the outstanding allegations against him. The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers were both reportedly interested in Russell Wilson, and if things are resolved in such a way that Watson is eligible to play, it would not be a surprise to see both teams be involved in bidding for his services.

In any case, it’s likely that the Hawks will now be linked to multiple quarterbacks over the course of the offseason, so while the Russell Wilson trade rumor spigot has been plugged, there are certain to be plenty of leaks regarding the position in the coming months.