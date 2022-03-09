Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 18: Russell Wilson Trade Talk with Davis Hsu

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the sports world yesterday, trading the greatest quarterback in franchise history to the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Russell Wilson, Seattle received the #9 and #41 picks in the upcoming draft, Denver’s 1st and 2nd round picks in 2023, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and Shelby Harris.

As soon as the news broke, I reached out to the brilliant Davis Hsu to join Mike and I to discuss how it went down and what it means moving forward. If nothing else, we’re in for the most interesting offseason in a decade.

Insights, reactions, and analysis in the latest episode of the Cigar Thoughts pod!

