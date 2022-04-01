The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back yet another one of their own free agents.

Penny Hart and his agent have indicated that the team has re-signed the three-year receiver, originally undrafted and signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Blessed Is An Understatement Don’t blink https://t.co/5rOJgb0AAr — Penny Hart (@pennyhart2_) April 1, 2022

Seattle tendered Hart, a restricted free agent, two weeks ago. Now he’s here for another season after playing all 17 games, including on special teams.

Hart had just 59 yards on seven receptions last year, and played 142 snaps. After showing promise in camp and preseason, Freddie Swain emerged as the favored third receiver, more than doubling his play time.

Hart was a two-star recruit, given a scholarship exclusively by Georgia State University. He’s 5’8”, something with which clearly the Seahawks have no issue. He never made the Colts active roster, and is now set to enter summer likely to make the team for his third consecutive season in Seattle.