Sam’s Film Room: What scares me about Kenny Pickett... and it’s not his hand size

When you think about Kenny Pickett, the first thing that comes to mind is his breakout season. Before the year started, Pickett wasn’t even on most scouts’ radars. He was seen as your average ACC quarterback and I doubt many had him that high on their boards. He finished both 2019 and 2020 throwing for 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. In 2021 things changed drastically. Pickett threw for over 4,300 yards, and he also converted 42 touchdowns while only throwing 7 interceptions. This breakout performance was one of the best we’ve seen in some time. The level of improvement that Pickett showed makes him a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft.

In this video, I discussed Pickett’s strengths and weaknesses. I also discussed why I would not take him in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, Pickett would actually fit Shane Waldron’s offense really well. He’s accurate. He can throw on the move. He can improvise to extend plays as well; however, the issues with pocket presence really worry me. I am not confident that will go away in the face of NFL defenders. Given the choice between him and Willis, I would strongly prefer Willis as the future quarterback in Seattle.

Note: This video is over 7 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

Previous 2022 NFL Draft scouting reports: