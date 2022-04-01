Pre-Snap Reads 4/1: DK Metcalf eats a lot of candy

*insert “outrageous” headline here*

Seahawks News

Bobby Wagner is why you don't wait too long to trade a player

Seahawks could have done better by Wagner by admitting circumstances a year sooner.

Reunited With Clint Hurtt, Quinton Jefferson Aims to Build Off Career Season in Return to Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Recruited back to Seattle by defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson returns to a new-look Seahawks defense with hopes of building off his best season as a pro.

Seahawks have a quandary DK Metcalf is caught in the middle of - Seattle Sports

Is DK Metcalf more valuable to the Seahawks as part of the offense or as a trade piece that could net a huge haul of draft picks?

DK Metcalf eats an incredible amount of candy as part of his diet

Metcalf shocked interviewer and NBA legend Kevin Garnett when he revealed his unusual everyday diet.

Thursday Round-Up: Ranking Draft Classes During The Pete Carroll-John Schneider Era

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated analyzed the 12 draft classes selected under the Carroll-Schneider regime to see which have been the most productive.

Trying to work out Nik Bonitto & acquiring more stock « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve been struggling to get an angle on Nik Bonitto.

Seahawks projected to have worst pass protecting OL in the NFL

Many factors contributed to the divorce between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Near the top of the list was the team’s inability to keep him clean in the pocket over the years. While Wilson’s style of play certainly contributed to his high sack rate, Seattle has consistently had one of the worst pass protecting offensive lines in the NFL over the last 10 years.

Seahawks TE Noah Fant says the way Broncos used him was 'a little frustrating'

The Russell Wilson trade was pretty bad however you slice it. It may be years until the Seattle Seahawks find a new franchise quarterback and perhaps even decades before they get another one on Wilson’s level. That said, the team has made much worse trades in recent years – especially the ones involving Jimmy Graham, Percy Harvin and Jamal Adams.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Announce Dates for Mini-Camp, OTAs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals announced key dates for offseason activities, including OTAs with veterans and rookies.

Arizona Cardinals release key offseason dates - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have released their key offseason dates heading into the 2022 NFL Draft and the camps afterwards.

49ers News: The team’s plan for 2022 begins to come into focus - Niners Nation

From Trey Lance to Aaron Banks, the 49ers have a clear plan moving forward.

How the 49ers Will Replace Arden Key - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers intend to replace Arden Key, who recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wags to Riches: LB Bobby Wagner Signs 5-Year $50 Million Deal With Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Now, he is the Rams top linebacker.

Rams to sign Bobby Wagner, keeping him in NFC West - Turf Show Times

Wagner stays in the NFC West after being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Around The NFL

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers retirement 'wasn't spur of the moment' decision - The Athletic

Arians said a rift with Tom Brady "couldn't be further from the truth."

Hall of Fame agent? Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's wait is paying off - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Jackson is proving that patience is a virtue as he's watched the market for quarterbacks soar, which should set him up for a huge contract.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule knows where Christian McCaffrey is best used, and it's not the slot - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Despite offseason buzz that the Panthers might use McCaffrey more in the slot in 2022, Rhule said he wants the RB in the backfield.

Congress reportedly investigating Commanders for financial impropriety

Even more trouble could be on the way for the Washington Commanders.

The conspiracy theory behind Bruce Arians' retirement, Bobby Wagner to LA & Edholm's latest mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a completely normal and not at all strange offseason. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Tom Brady abruptly retired on a Saturday, then un-retired six weeks later on the eve of free agency. Then on Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians announced his surprise retirement, to be succeeded by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

3 things to know about the Jaguars newest signing Arden Key

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ newest signing, Arden Key, had a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers after struggling with the team that drafted him; the Oakland Raiders. That resulted in him getting a good amount of interest in free agency, but it was the Jags who ultimately ended up getting him on a price-friendly one-year deal worth up to $7 million.

Antonio Brown says no ankle surgery until he has a deal - National Football Post

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown says he won’t undergo the ankle surgery he needs until he finds an NFL home.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one who they just recently became familiar with.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Arians stepping down, draft storylines and NFC West body shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks.