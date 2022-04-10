Pre-Snap Reads 4/10: More Seahawks draft prep

Seahawks News

5 draft prospects on DEFENSE who I'd bookmark for the Seahawks

Seaside Joe 1132: The Bruce Irvin, Shaquill Griffin, Malik McDowell, Cody Barton, and potentially Richard Sherman of this draft.

Seahawks 2022 Pre-Draft Top-30 Visit Tracker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As teams wrap up their evaluation process for this year's draft, the Seahawks have started bringing in prospects for top-30 visits. Which players reportedly have visited or are scheduled to visit the VMAC?

Seahawks Draft: Ray Roberts breaks down potential O-line picks - Seattle Sports

Former NFL offensive lineman and current Seahawks analyst Ray Roberts shared his thoughts on the class of O-linemen the Hawks could draft.

NFC West News

For funsies: Are any of the top remaining free agents a fit for the Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals have largely sat out this year’s free agency period. But there are still a few big names left out there. Are any of them a fit for this team?

TE Cole Turner Draft Profile - Turf Show Times

Chasing Puppies.

How Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald Makes Bobby Wagner's Life Easier - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Bobby Wagner is extremely excited about playing Behind Aaron Donald.

Which Coach Departure Will Sting the 49ers the Most? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Quite a handful of coaches left the 49ers this offseason. Which one will sting the most?

8 reasons the 49ers need to get a deal done with Deebo Samuel | Niners Wire

It won't be easy, but the #49ers can't let Deebo Samuel leave. Here's why:

Around The NFL

2022 NFL 7-round mock drafts: Picks, predictions and more for all 32 teams – The Athletic

With the NFL Draft three weeks away, our writers conducted 7-round mock drafts for all 32 teams.

How the Buffalo Bills can address cornerback in bid to maintain No. 1 defense - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

The Bills haven't tried to solve their issues at cornerback yet this offseason, but they still have intriguing options in the draft and free agency.

Bengals re-sign Tre Flowers - ProFootballTalk

The Bengals re-signed cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach.

NFL Draft Guard, Center Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Guard and Center prospects - from the college perspective. How good are all the top players, what are the concerns, and where will they likely be drafted?