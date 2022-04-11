Pre-Snap Reads 4/11: How former Seahawks stars have fared elsewhere

What books are you reading these days?

Seahawks News

Seahawks should treat each of their first three picks like number one overall picks

Seaside Joe 1133: Why picking an off-ball linebacker or an interior offensive lineman isn't going to get the job done.

How Have Departing Seahawks Stars Performed With New Teams? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner will both return to Lumen Field wearing different uniforms next season. But as recent history shows, they aren't the first high-profile stars to leave Seattle and play elsewhere.

Brock Huard's 5 Seahawks draft crushes at CB and LB - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard dissects five of his favorite draft prospects for the Seahawks who play at two positions of need – cornerback and linebacker.

NFC West News

Rams Ex Michael Sam - NFL's 1st Openly Gay Active Player - Hired as Euro Coach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

“I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the European league,” Sam said, per the team’s official statement.

Aaron Donald on Rams: I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted - Turf Show Times

Donald says he’s faster than ever.

Trenches are where great teams are made and J.J. Watt will be key for Arizona’s defensive success in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

With Chandler Jones signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, J.J. Watt and Markus Golden will be relied upon heavily to get after the quarterback.

Should the 49ers Extend Deebo Samuel Immediately? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel could be feeling impatient from the lack of movement on an extension from the 49ers.

How 49ers have used 2022 NFL draft picks in past

ICYMI: The 49ers have 9 selections in the 2022 NFL draft. What've they done with those picks in the past?

Deebo Samuel's reported contract desires revealed

Deebo Samuel is seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in his next contract from the San Francisco 49ers.

Around The NFL

Dwayne Haskins’ death is a heartbreaking tale of potential taken far too soon — Andscape

In the right environment, he may have matured and survived the inevitable foibles of youth. I was pulling for him to do so.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots lag when it comes to drafting receivers - New England Patriots- ESPN

The position generally has not been a draft priority under Belichick, but that could change with top WRs getting huge contracts this offseason.

Football Morning In America - Coach K on Bill Belichick Turning 70 - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins with Coach K sharing his perspective on Bill Belichick as the Patriots coach turns 70.

The deep ball won’t go away with Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are taking a page out of their 2020 formula by bringing in an aging veteran quarterback who arrives after being the face of a different franchise for more than a decade.