Pre-Snap Reads 4/12: Did the Seahawks quietly improve their pass rush?

Who are the 30 wide receivers ready to contribute as rookies in 2022?

Seaside Joe 1134: A comprehensive guide to the 2022 receivers class.

Seahawks Quietly Improved Pass Rush During Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle didn't make any flashy moves to upgrade its pass rush. But a trio of additions should undoubtedly helps the team's effectiveness disrupting quarterbacks and additional resources remain available to continue improving the group.

Seahawks NFL Draft 2022 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs – The Athletic

The Seahawks have eight picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 9. Who's in the mix with Charles Cross as a potential first-round selection?

Monday Round-Up: The History Of The Ninth Pick In The NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away and the Seahawks set to pick at No. 9, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times looks back on some of the notable players taken with the ninth overall pick.

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Do The Seahawks Pick A Quarterback Early?

A look at where the Seahawks stand at quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

Seahawks mailbag: Answering your questions about DK Metcalf’s future, the Russell Wilson trade and more | The Seattle Times

Will the Seahawks trade DK Metcalf or use a franchise tag on him? What about throwback jerseys this year? Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta answers these and more.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: Dark Horse MVP Candidate? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kupp enters the 2022 season with some of the highest odds among position players to take home MVP.

Rams 2022 opponents: The 3 toughest matchups at home for LA next season - Turf Show Times

We won’t know the 2022 NFL schedule until shortly after the draft, but we do know the 14 opponents who the Los Angeles Rams will face during their 17-game schedule.

Schrager’s Wager - Revenge of the Birds

Peter Schrager and Kliff Kingsbury are buddies.

During the NFL Combine, they appeared together on the Pat McAfee Show.

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Welcome Jahan Dotson With Open Arms - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

In a wild run of receivers, the Arizona Cardinals claim the sixth pass-catcher in the first round in Penn State's Jahan Dotson. Here's how Dotson would fit in Arizona:

The 23 Wide Receivers the 49ers Drafted Between Terrell Owens and Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the complete list of 23 wide receivers the 49ers drafted between Terrell Owens in 1996 and Deebo Samuel in 2019.

49ers sign WRs Malik Turner and Marcus Johnson; release and re-sign Hurst for cap purposes - Niners Nation

Both wideouts are over 6’ tall and 200 pounds.

49ers News: Could Deebo Samuel “hold in”? - Niners Nation

Mike Florio of NBC suggests Deebo Samuel could refuse to participate in on-field activities this offseason.

Deebo Samuel drops apparent hint about his asking price

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel seemingly dropped a hint about the type of contract he is looking for from the team.

NFL offseason head-scratchers, brilliant moves and power shifts: What we’ve learned about all 32 teams – The Athletic

Which NFL teams have gotten better since February, and which have just been puzzling?

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Wilson has been popping up all over the place in the Denver sports scene, to fans' delight.

Dolphins D: Same faces, new vibe after Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah deals - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Howard and Ogbah say there is excitement and a 'different' energy since Miami hired coach Mike McDaniel and spent big to keep its defense intact.

Drafting two (or three) receivers could be in the cards for the Green Bay Packers - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

The Packers need to start filling the void created by the trade of Davante Adams, and the draft could be a good place to start.

Lovie Smith a ‘believer’ in Davis Mills as Texans’ top QB - National Football Post

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is standing by Davis Mills as the franchise’s starting quarterback entering 2022.

Kirk Cousins says he wants to retire with Vikings, but has to 'earn the right to do that'

Quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a one-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings last month, which will keep him in Minneapolis through the 2023 season. But Cousins wants to stay with the Vikings much longer than that.

Ray Anderson: NFL needs to remove Dan Rooney’s name from toothless, embarrassing rule

Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging discriminatory hiring practices, and late last week, Ray Horton and Steve Wilks joined the suit.

Under Center Podcast: Diving into Ryan Poles' offseason strategy after CB Tavon Young signing

Ryan Poles addresses another need in signing cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal. With another player signed for only one year, what is Ryan Poles thinking and what is his strategy this offseason? Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the signing and if Ryan Poles playing the long game and being patient for the draft or next offseason. The guys also discuss the tragic passing of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.