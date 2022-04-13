Pre-Snap Reads 4/13: What the Seahawks shouldn’t do in this year’s NFL Draft

Seahawks News

4 Don'ts for 2022 Seahawks draft - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1135: Don't!

Pete Carroll, John Schneider Aim to Make History Rebuilding Seahawks Around New QB - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coaches and general managers rarely stick together more than a decade in the NFL. As Schneider and Carroll enter their 13th draft together in Seattle with the roster in reset mode, the odds are stacked against them trying to find a worthy successor to Russell Wilson.

Tuesday Round-Up: How The Seahawks Have Improved Pass Rush During Free Agency

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated analyzed three key moves the Seahawks have made recently to address the pass rush.

Rob Rang’s Seahawks Draft Preview: Drafting For Defense

NFL Draft expert Rob Rang identifies defensive prospects the Seahawks could target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks Draft Profiles: QBs Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder - Seattle Sports

Jake & Stacy's Seahawks draft profiles continue, this time with QBs who Seattle could take early to replace Russell Wilson.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams In Contact With Free Agent Stephon Gilmore - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have been in contact with two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore late in NFL free agency.

Rams offseason not so spectacular prior to 2022 NFL Draft - Turf Show Times

Not everyone has graded the defending champs very high for their offseason moves.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford buys two homes from Drake that include eight bedrooms, a horse trail and pizza oven

A few months after winning the Super Bowl and two weeks after a $160 million contract extension, Stafford has two new homes in the Los Angeles area. These two, featuring all kinds of amenities, were previously owned by the hip-hop megastar.

San Francisco 49ers' offseason reset with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster - San Francisco 49ers Blog- ESPN

The 49ers might need to wait until July when Garoppolo's shoulder has healed to make a trade, but the rest of the offseason has gone to plan.

49ers news: A closer look at what the 49ers can expect in the second and third rounds - Niners Nation

There is a lot of pressure on these picks to perform.

The 49ers Reportedly Will Consider Any Legitimate Trade Offer for Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers reportedly aren't actively shopping Deebo Samuel but will consider any legitimate trade offer for him.

Jonathan Ward Re-signs with Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

RB Jonathan Ward signed his one-year tender with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Cards Cost for Prioritizing Comp Picks - Revenge of the Birds

It’s a bonus for NFL teams to qualify for compensatory draft picks. Some teams seem to work the system to a tee.

Future of Cardinals’ offensive line uncertain

The Arizona Cardinals appear set with the offensive line, at least in the starting lineup. Four of last year’s starters will remain in the starting lineup — D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum at left and right tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard and Rodney Hudson at center.

Around The NFL

Congress details Commanders' 'potentially unlawful' financial conduct in letter to FTC; NFL cooperating with Oversight Committee - The Athletic

The conduct allegedly involved Washington withholding up to $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.

Offseason wins, concerns and draft predictions for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Will the Bengals repeat as division champs? Will the Browns bounce back? Find out here, plus way-too-early predictions for each team.

Congress says Washington Commanders appear to have broken financial laws, owe money to visiting teams, season-ticket holders

A congressional committee has told the Federal Trade Commission it has evidence the Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct, impacting visiting teams and season-ticket holders.

In allocating draft resources, would Dallas Cowboys go defensive tackle at No. 24? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

The Cowboys might not want to spend a first-rounder on a DT, a position where their starters have recently played less than 45 percent of the snaps.

Courtland Sutton: The juice is just different with Russell Wilson - ProFootballTalk

The Broncos have started their offseason program and that’s giving their players a chance to feel what life is like with quarterback Russell Wilson as a teammate.

NFL Podcast: Remembering Dwayne Haskins, Washington legal issues & more

Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm open the podcast remembering the short career of Dwayne Haskins, reflect on the outpouring of love for the player & how the media has covered this tragedy.

Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett visiting Panthers today

It seems inevitable that the Panthers will draft a quarterback after failing to get a veteran. Sam Darnold believes he can be the team’s franchise quarterback, but the Panthers’ 30 prospect visits suggest they don’t feel the same.