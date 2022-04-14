Sam’s Film Room: Should the Seahawks trade down for Matt Corral?

When it comes to Matt Corral, you see a player that is the epitome of a college quarterback. He’s not very tall standing at 6’2; he’s pretty athletic, but he doesn’t have elite speed or anything like that; and Corral has a lean build only weighing around 210 pounds. During his time at Ole Miss, he was pretty consistent throwing for 3,300 yards over the past two seasons. Under Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss featured a ton of screens, run-pass options, and designed plays that allowed him to get the ball out early. Corral has a strong arm to make all of these throws. He also has a very quick release which allows him to get the ball out quickly to his target while throwing a tight spiral. Honestly, from a college perspective, Corral is the type of quarterback that many teams would kill for. The question is whether or not he’ll develop into something more than that at the next level?

In this video breakdown, I looked at Matt Corral’s strength and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I currently have him as a third round grade.

As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, Matt Corral would be near the bottom of my quarterback rankings. I think he can run the quick game and run-pass option portion of the offense, but his lack of deep ball and lack of franchise quarterback upside really bother me. I would strongly prefer Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder over Matt Corral.

Note: This video is over 6 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

