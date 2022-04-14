Pre-Snap Reads 4/14: Baker Mayfield calls Seahawks his most likely landing spot

Everything new is old again.

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Cade Otton - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Tight end isn't much of a need for the Seahawks, but adding depth there as insurance for the oft-injured Colby Parkinson could prove useful. If there's interest in going that route, they may not have to look far for an intriguing day three option in this year's draft.

Pondering Future, Baker Mayfield Tabs Seahawks as Likely Landing Spot - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Speaking for the first time publicly since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield highlighted Seattle as a potential suitor, though he doesn't know where he will wind up playing next

Wednesday Round-Up: Ranking The Highest-Value Draft Picks Of The Pete Carroll-John Schneider Era

Tim Weaver of USA Today ranked some of the Seahawks’ most valuable draft picks in recent years as we continue to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bumpus: Seahawks OC Waldron has never had a TE like Noah Fant - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus expects big things from tight end Noah Fant in 2022, which will be his fourth year in the league and first with the Seahawks.

Should Seahawks take Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux if he's there at 9? - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard thinks star Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux will be available at pick No. 9, but he doesn't think the Seahawks should take him.

The Seahawks say they are in 'win now' mode, but the roster says otherwise

Carroll and Seahawks general manager John Schneider will never actually use the word “rebuild,” of course. After dealing quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month, the pair was adamant that they are still in “win now” mode. But the truth is this: Carroll and Schneider don’t have a standout quarterback, which is necessary for success in the NFL in 2022.

Seahawks, Panthers both hosting QB prospects today

The Seahawks will be hosting the Panthers at Lumen Field for a game at some point later this year. Competing in this league is a year-round thing, though and right now they might be their chief rivals even though they’re not in the same division.

NFC West News

Rams 2022 depth charts: Jalen Ramsey leads CBs group needing a starter - Turf Show Times

Who will step up for L.A. next season?

49ers news: How Deebo Samuel’s agent factors into his contract situation - Niners Nation

He has a couple of important clients that are also seeking extensions this offseason.

Former NFL Scout Says the 49ers Should Not Draft Christian Watson - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A former NFL scout says the San Francisco 49ers should steer clear of North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson in the upcoming draft.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #173: 7-Round Cardinals Mock Draft with Andy Kwong - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod is joined by @akwong31 for a 7 round mock draft evaluation for the Arizona Cardinals.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #172: A Casual Kyler Contract Conversation with Kent - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod talk Kyler Murray’s contract, what might be the reasons behind Keim & Bidwill’s lack of an offseason

Cardinals hurting themselves by not extending Kyler Murray

Up until this point, the Arizona Cardinals have dragged their feet in giving two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray a contract extension as he enters his fourth NFL season.

Around The NFL

Don't waste your draft capital on a quarterback

Seaside Joe 1136: Draft Capital=Daft Crap, It All!

Exes to XFL: League's Head Coaches Include Two Former Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett were announced as future XFL head coaches on Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield on Browns: 'I feel disrespected, 100 percent. I was told one thing and they completely did another' - The Athletic

Mayfield says he has no clue where he'll end up this year, but that the Seattle Seahawks are "probably the most likely option."

Tafur: Derek Carr’s extension creates a 3-year window to deliver the Raiders a Super Bowl – The Athletic

The Raiders and Carr found their sweet spot and it was three years for $121.5 million with a no-trade clause.

Derek Carr has all he needs, what will he and the Raiders do with it? - Las Vegas Raiders- ESPN

Boosted by a big-money extension and reinforcements around him, it's now up to Carr to reward the Raiders' faith in him by winning.

Jacksonville Jaguars won't be good until they draft, develop and re-sign premium players - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

It’s hard to win with little or no production from your top picks, and it’s hard to catch up when you’re trying to fix those mistakes in free agency.

NFLPA silent, for now, on possible diversion of funds from salary cap by Washington - ProFootballTalk

The other 31 owners may not have been the only victims of the alleged Washington Commanders scheme to divert revenue from NFL games to other events held at FedEx Field. If the allegations regarding a ticket-sales shell game are true, the NFL Players Association may have something to say about the situation.

NFL should want to know how truthful allegations of Tom Brady-Dolphins backdoor trade are

The Miami Dolphins wanted Tom Brady, Brady wanted the Dolphins, and the Brian Flores lawsuit against the team blew up the mutual pursuit. That’s the alleged storyline now in play, finally offering a believable decryption of the why behind Brady’s puzzling six-week retirement this offseason.

I hope Dwayne Haskins knew how much he was loved

I hope Dwayne Haskins knew how much he was loved. How happy just seeing his bright smile made people who got to see it. How Pittsburgh children were probably deeply impacted by a member of the beloved Steelers saying he had worries, too.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence glad to work with a Super Bowl winner in Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence received quite an upgrade at the head coaching position this offseason. They went from a first-year rookie in Urban Meyer to a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson.

NFL must face unavoidable truth: Dan Snyder has to go | Opinion

Hey, NFL owners. That’s some partner you have in Dan Snyder.