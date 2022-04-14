Report: Seahawks re-signing Geno Smith

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks are keeping backup quarterback Geno Smith.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has the scoop. We’ll update the post when the contract details are out.

Breaking: FA QB Geno Smith is re-signing with the #Seahawks, per source.



Smith, 31, started three games for the Seahawks last season while compiling a career-high 103.0 passer rating with 5 TDs and 1 INT. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2022

Update: It’s up to $7 million on one year. Base value around $4 million.

Am told this is a one-year deal with a base value expected to be around $4 million with incentives that could take it a little higher. https://t.co/FYyfeFhFDo via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 14, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith are finalizing a one-year extension worth up to $7M, per source. Smith will see a bump in pay after throwing for 701 yards, five touchdowns to one interception while Russell Wilson was out. @Schultz_Report 1st on Smith returning. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2022

Pete Carroll expressed interest in keeping Smith due to his knowledge of the offense, and while he has been a backup throughout his time in Seattle, presumably the departure of Russell Wilson will allow Geno the opportunity to once again be a starter in this league after fizzling out with the New York Jets.

Smith didn’t play a snap of regular season football in 2019, got only a handful of snaps against the New York Jets in a blowout in in 2020, but Wilson’s injury gave him just under 3.5 games worth of playing time. Seattle lost two of Smith’s three starts but those defeats were both by a field goal, and the win was a comfortable blowout over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Earlier this offseason Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but no major updates on that story have occurred since January and obviously it hasn’t dissuaded the Seahawks from keeping him on board.

The Seahawks’ quarterback room currently consists of Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason. It doesn’t prevent them from still taking a QB in the NFL Draft, but if they don’t do that then Pete Carroll really was serious about riding with those three for this offseason’s competition.