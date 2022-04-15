Pre-Snap Reads 4/15: Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith to deal worth up to $7 million

it’s #goms season.

Report: The Seahawks are allowed to draft Garrett Wilson

Seaside Joe 1137: But should they?

Analysis: What Geno Smith's Return Means For Seahawks Quarterback Plans - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While neither player will be mistaken for Russell Wilson, Smith and Drew Lock will give Seattle two experienced options to compete to replace him. But don't expect the team to be finished adding at the position either.

Thursday Round-Up: Mina Kimes Believes Seahawks Need To Draft "The Next Pillars Of The Franchise"

As we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mina Kimes drops by the Seahawks Insiders podcast to catch up on all things Seahawks with Jen Mueller and John Boyle.

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Do The Seahawks Actually Draft A Cornerback Early?

A look at where the Seahawks stand at cornerback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

Reports: Seahawks signing QB Geno Smith for 4th year in Seattle - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks will reportedly bring QB Geno Smith back to Seattle for his fourth season with the franchise and potentially a chance to start.

NFL GM Power Rankings: Los Angeles Rams' Les Snead Near Top - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sometimes being an NFL general manager is a thankless job, and some have shown more success than others.

Rams 2022 depth charts: Is safety a need in the 2022 NFL Draft? - Turf Show Times

Will Les Snead address safety in the draft?

49ers News: What it’s like negotiating with Paraag Marathe - Niners Nation

With Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa up for new contract, Paraag Marathe has his work cut out for him.

Why the 49ers Should Extend Nick Bosa - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Extending Nick Bosa is an objective the 49ers should accomplish this offseason and without delay.

Cardinals Retain Wide Receiver A.J. Green on 1-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back wide receiver A.J. Green, the team announced on Thursday.

Hey Bidwill “Pay Me Top Dollar Anyway” - Revenge of the Birds

Note: these are made up quotes used for rhetorical effect.

Where would Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray be now in his baseball career?

Had Murray stuck with baseball, the hope was that when the MLB season started last week, he would have been the starting center fielder in Oakland.

Report: Cardinals have not made contract offer to Kyler Murray - ProFootballTalk

In March, quarterback Kyler Murray claimed his social-media scrub had nothing to do with the Cardinals, in what was an apparent olive branch from him to the organization.

Reports: Kyler Murray's agent rescinds contract proposal - National Football Post

Quarterback Kyler Murray’s quest for a new contract with the Arizona Cardinals has taken a turn, with NFL Network reporting Thursday that agent Erik Burkhardt has revoked his opening proposal.

Lloyd: Baker Mayfield isn’t the victim in Cleveland – The Athletic

Baker Mayfield isn’t the victim in Cleveland.

NFL draft 2022 - Reporters answer 32 biggest questions, including positions to target, potential trades, teams to watch

Our NFL Nation reporters look ahead to Rounds 1 through 7, answering questions on the strategies for every team.

Why is NFL free agency before the draft? How the offseason schedule impacts roster-building decisions, big-money deals, more

Unlike the NBA and NHL, free agency is before the draft in the NFL. Why, and how does it change the way teams and players approach the offseason?

Would drafting a running back with a top pick make sense for the Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

The Bills need to get more out of their running game and might invest a top pick in a back to make the offense more complementary.

Robert Griffin III working with top QB draft prospect

Robert Griffin III worked with former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Podcast: Baker's discontent, Brady's tampering & Carr's extension

Charles Robinson is joined by NFL Network's Jim Trotter to talk about Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Tom Brady and more.

Texans QB Davis Mills rides the fine line between ‘confidence and cockiness’

Confidence is critical for a quarterback. The entire NFL is built around a quarterback’s ability to perform and win games.

Shaquill Griffin discusses turnover issues, addition of Darious Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense forced the least amount of turnovers (nine) out of any team in the NFL. The team who they came the closest to matching in that category were the New York Jets, who had five more picks than the Jags.

Mike Mayock wanted to keep Rich Bisaccia, which likely explains Mayock’s departure

On Jan. 17, the Raiders requested interviews with three General Manager candidates before the team announced Mike Mayock was fired from the position. When the Raiders didn’t retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Mayock’s future presumably was decided.