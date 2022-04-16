Pre-Snap Reads 4/16: Al Woods on Seahawks’ ‘winning culture’

Slow news is better than no news.

Seahawks News

Either of Drew Lock, Geno Smith could be a top-20 quarterback next season

Seaside Joe 1138: And what 12 personnel says about the Seahawks' draft plans.

NFL Draft notes: Sauce Gardner becoming the most likely "Good pick" for Seahawks at 9

Will Kayvon Thibodeaux fall to Seattle?

Analysis: Desmond Ridder Is Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson Antidote - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks need to draft a quarterback and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder is an exciting prospect. Matty F. Brown breaks down Ridder's best traits and explains how the young arm is the antidote to the previous approach of Russell Wilson.

Why Trading For Baker Mayfield Could Benefit Seahawks More Than Waiting For His Release - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Under normal circumstances, the Seahawks would likely sit back and let Mayfield hit the free agent market. But if they have real interest in him and don't love any incoming rookie quarterbacks, they have the means to persuade the Browns into a trade that may benefit them even more.

Friday Round-Up: Al Woods On Seahawks’ ‘Winning Culture’

The Seahawks’ defensive tackle made the comments Thursday when asked why he believes the team will still be successful without longtime former captains Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Seahawks’ draft options: 4 offensive tackles with first-round potential – The Athletic

The Seahawks have three picks in the top 41, including at No. 9. They must use at least one on a starting-caliber offensive tackle.

Seahawks NFL Draft Profiles: A trio of LBs for 2 picks in second round - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost details three potential picks for the Seahawks at linebacker that could be around for their two draft picks in the second round.

NFC West News

2022 NFL Draft: Should Les Snead restock the LA Rams offensive line? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead has only drafted two linemen in the last two years.

Kyler Murray, Agent Continue Effort to Make Cardinals Squirm - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The quarterback’s contract situation is once again front and center.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Preview: Prospect Visits, Workouts Reported this Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

A look at the prospects connected to the Arizona Cardinals this week with the NFL Draft nearing.

Falcons named as logical landing spot for QB Kyler Murray

Just when it seemed like things were looking up for the Cardinals and disgruntled quarterback Kyler Murrray, the former No. 1 pick’s agent has reportedly pulled his contract proposal to the team.

“Sending Out an SOS” - Revenge of the Birds

In a move that was as predictable as a 100 plus degree July afternoon in Tuscon, Kyler Murray and Erik Burkhardt, precisely two weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft, sent word through Tom Pelissero...

Deebo Samuel Says He has Received Death Threats from 49ers Fans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel recently made a video in which he said he has received death threats and racial slurs from San Francisco 49ers fans.

Around The NFL (and such)

While Kyler Murray seeks new deal, Lamar Jackson’s patience could pay off in an evolving NFL – The Athletic

Here are five reasons Lamar Jackson is as exceptional in his contract approach as he is at QB on the field for the Baltimore Ravens.

Offseason wins, concerns and NFL draft predictions for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

Whom will Aaron Rodgers throw to? Can the Vikings knock off the Packers? Our reporters answer those questions and make predictions for each NFC North team.

The renegade who took on the NFL (and the NBA and the NHL)

There's never been a sports troublemaker quite like Gary Davidson. Many of his ideas changed sports ... and his failures were unforgettable.

What to know for the USFL - Rules, coaches, team quarterbacks, schedule, rosters, salaries and more for the inaugural 2022 season

The USFL launches on Saturday. Who are the quarterbacks and coaches? Where will games be played, and what rule innovations will be used? We have everything you need to know.

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard's patience pays off only if Stephon Gilmore plays at a high level - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Pro Bowl CB fills position of need for the Colts, but the move would lose value if Gilmore continues to have durability issues.

Robby Anderson has savage response to Baker Mayfield report

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson had a ruthless response to a report of the team being interested in Baker Mayfield.

Lawyer: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph was present in vehicle identified in homicide investigation, but not shooter in incident

A defense attorney told the Dallas Morning News that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was present in a vehicle targeted in a homicide investigation, but that Joseph was an unarmed occupant and didn’t fire a weapon in connection with a March 18 shooting.