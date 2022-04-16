Former Field Gulls contributor, current NFL analyst, Sean Clement on data impacting the draft process

Longtime readers of Field Gulls may recall the name Sean Clement, who back in 2017 and 2018 specialized in special teams data analytics for the site. During his time as a contributor, Clement authored the weekly Kicker Considerations series during the highly enjoyable 2017 season in which the Seattle Seahawks employed the services of All Pro kicker Blair Walsh.

In any case, for those who are unaware, Clement later went on to work for the analytics team of the Baltimore Ravens, as well as another, unnamed NFL team with which he is still employed, while also working for the analytics department of the Cincinnati Reds. Clement recently guested on an episode of The Athletic Football Show podcast with Robert Mays to share insights into the NFL Draft from a data and analytics perspective.

So, for those who would like to learn more about how the increase in the availability of data is influencing the NFL draft process from someone who currently works for an NFL team influencing the draft process based on that data, here’s an opportunity to do just that.