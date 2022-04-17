Pre-Snap Reads: 4/17: Seahawks reportedly ‘not chasing’ Baker Mayfield

Seahawks News

Where does Seahawks roster stand after signing Geno Smith?

Seaside Joe 1139: Offense, Defense, and Draft Needs.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is arguably the best draft prospect at his position and is more or less a dream come true for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Whether he gets to the team's first pick at No. 9 or not is up in the air, but the fit is obvious.

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Are The Seahawks Set At Tight End?

A look at where the Seahawks stand at tight end heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

Huard: Top draft prospects who could fill Seahawks' top needs at OT, DE - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the Seahawks' biggest needs in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Huard said that it's all about offensive tackle and defensive end.

Seahawks ‘not chasing’ Browns QB Baker Mayfield for now

Rest easy, Seahawks fans who have been trying to talk yourselves into liking Baker Mayfield these last few weeks without success. According to a report by USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the team is “not chasing” the Browns quarterback under current pretenses.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals news and notes heading into the 2022 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

With the 2022 NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, let’s clear some clutter.

Rams roster needs: Which offensive prospects in the draft fit LA? - Turf Show Times

Day 2 & 3 Prospects at RB, TE, OT, and OG for Rams...

'Freakazoid': Lineman Reveals What it's Like to Block Los Angeles Rams Star Aaron Donald - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Donald has wrecked NFC West offensive lines countless times over his eight-year career.

Maurice Hurst can be a Surprise Standout for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Maurice Hurst Jr. can be the 2022 version of Arden Key for the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers' Deebo Samuel fends off death threats, racial comments on social media | RSN

ICYMI: Deebo Samuel took to Instagram to respond to death threats and racial remarks he has received.

Around The NFL

Your team vs. The Hoodie - As Bill Belichick turns 70, here's how every NFL franchise has fared since he took over the Patriots

From the time his Patriots dynasty began in 2000, the other 31 teams have employed 213 head coaches. Not bad for a guy who vowed not to coach into his 70s.

New Orleans Saints' need at WR falls in ‘sweet spot’ of NFL draft - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN

The talented WR group in this year's draft class fits perfect for a Saints team that ranked last in passing offense last season.

WR corps needs help if Indianapolis Colts want Matt Ryan to serve up wins - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Colts need to find a genuine No. 2 receiver to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. via the NFL draft, which has a deep WR class.

Plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson seek records from Texans - ProFootballTalk

As the 22 civil lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson move toward an inevitable trial (barring a settlement), the lawyer representing the plaintiffs is seeking information from Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans.

NFC South team has 'inside track' for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield remains a part of the Cleveland Browns, but that may not last much longer as he could be traded to Carolina.

CBS Sports analyst projecting a big leap for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

CBS Sports analyst Adam Schein believes Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is primed for a breakout second season after a mediocre rookie year. He finished his first season throwing 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while failing to complete 60% of his passes.