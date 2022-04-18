Former Seahawks QB Alex McGough throws 35-yard touchdown in USFL debut

Alex McGough is still playing pro football — just not in the NFL. And not the CFL either. Or the XFL.

Instead, the former Seattle Seahawks QB is taking his shot at keeping his career going with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, which relaunched this past weekend. The Stallions took on the New Jersey Generals in the first game of the new season, and pulled out a come-from-behind win, 28–24.

Although McGough was not the quarterback who led the game-winning drive, he did add at least one play to his highlight reel, and finished with 55 yards on 5-for-10 passing, a touchdown, and an interception. His touchdown was the first of the season for Birmingham.

McGough was drafted in the 7th round by the Seahawks in 2018, and has spent time on a handful of practice squads in the NFL, never appearing in a game. If he can climb his way back up the Stallions’ depth chart and get ahead of J’Mar Smith, maybe he’ll have a shot at getting an NFL contract once again. I just hope he isn’t the mysterious fourth option for Seattle that Pete is cooking up.