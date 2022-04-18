Pre-Snap Reads 4/17: John Schneider lands at No. 17 in general manager rankings

Seahawks News

Why the Seahawks could target edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, we take a look at who the Seahawks might take with the No. 9 pick (if they don’t trade...)

Why the Seahawks will trade down in the 2022 NFL Draft

Seaside Joe 1140: A weak draft class means that Seattle may need to consider these trade down scenarios.

Examining Seahawks Trade Down Options With No. 9 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With John Schneider at the controls, few teams have traded down more frequently in the draft than Seattle. If he wants to do it again this year, which teams could be interested in surrendering multiple picks to jump back into the top 10?

Seahawks GM John Schneider lands at No. 17 in general manager rankings

The results are now in from NFL.com’s annual general manager power rankings ahead of the draft and Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider lands in the middle of the pack at No. 17.

NFC West News

Former San Francisco 49ers on 2022 USFL rosters

A list of former 49ers who landed on 2022 USFL rosters.

Rams 2022 depth charts: What Bobby Wagner means to the defense - Turf Show Times

L.A. should have no further needs at the position.

Rams LB Travin Howard Signs RFA Tender: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Cardinals need Josh Jones to develop into a starting offensive tackle they drafted him to become - Revenge of the Birds

The 2020 third-round pick out of Houston will be counted on to step up his game in the upcoming season.

Backup center is Cardinals’ biggest hole in offensive personnel

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed the entire starting lineup on offense this offseason, although they added only one new player. They re-signed James Conner, Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and A.J. Green.

Around The NFL

The Carolina Panthers Reportedly Have Done Their Homework on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have done their homework with regards to trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL draft 2022 - The All-Outlier prospect team, including the biggest, smallest and most unique players in the class

Too big. Too small. Too slow. Too little college production. These are the 2022 draft's outliers -- the players whose numbers and measureables don't match their ability.

Peter King's Football Morning In America - 12 People In NFL Draft Rooms Compare Notes

Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins with a look at the very mysterious 2022 NFL Draft, through the lens of 12 NFL people in power.

Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units heading into the NFL draft

In less than two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their last best shot to improve the roster for not only the 2022 season but the future. Before that happens, we wanted to update our rankings of the offensive positional units.

Roger Goodell Wins Lawsuit Over Cleveland Browns in Super Bowl LV – Sportico.com

Prominent judges on the Seventh Circuit find that Roger Goodell was not legally obligated to insert the Cleveland Browns into Super Bowl LV.

NFL Draft rankings: Edge Rushers

Rankings below based out of 104 draft-eligible edge rushers in my database with PFF grades. Note: Sub-division players not included in rankings below.

Eagles Observations: Howie Roseman's secret weapon in the NFL draft | RSN

In a new edition of Roob's Eagles Observations, some thoughts on Howie Roseman's secret weapon in the draft, a prediction for Dallas Goedert, and much more.