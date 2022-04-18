Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch joins Seattle Kraken ownership group

Beastmode is all in on releasing the Kraken.

On Monday, the legendary Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch joined the Seattle Kraken ownership group, along with Seattle-based recording artist Macklemore.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined,” Lynch wrote on Twitter. “As a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special.”

— Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) April 18, 2022

Marshawn’s energy on the ice (which you can see in the above-embedded video) is exactly the type of thing the Kraken will need moving into their second season in the NHL. They currently have the third-worst point total in the league and are currently in the cellar in the Pacific Division.

Lynch will also be in a role befitting his charitable attitudes, working in a role with the team’s “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. This will be a great way for Lynch to continue to involve himself and bring positive change in the Seattle community.